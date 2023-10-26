Evening briefing: 5 LeT terrorists killed in J&K's Kupwara, India-EU hold maiden naval exercise; all latest news

In a significant development in the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kupwara, security forces have successfully eliminated three more terrorists belonging to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, bringing the total number of neutralized terrorists to five. According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Kashmir, the operation is still in progress, with search and combing operations ongoing in the area. The identification of these individuals is currently being ascertained, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. “Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a social media post quoting Kumar. Dig Deeper According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Kashmir, the operation is still in progress, with search and combing operations ongoing in the area.(HT file photo)

India and the European Union (EU) carried out their maiden naval exercise in the Gulf of Guinea off the west African coast on October 24 (Tuesday) to boost maritime security cooperation, the navy said in a statement on Thursday. The exercise followed the third meeting of the EU-India Maritime Security Dialogue on October 5 in Brussels. Four warships took part in the drills. “During the exercise, INS Sumedha, an offshore patrol vessel, was joined by three EU member states’ ships– Italian Navy Ship ITS Foscari, French Navy Ship FS Ventôse, and Spanish Navy Ship Tornado. The four ships practiced a series of tactical manoeuvres in international waters off the coast of Ghana, including a boarding exercise, a flying exercise using the helicopters embarked on Ventôse and Sumedha, and transfer of personnel between ships,” the statement said. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus



A lot has happened in the Korean entertainment industry over the last few days. From pop idols being booked under alleged drug charges to speculations regarding K-pop groups involved in the ongoing drug investigation, internet is filled with many theories. Amid this, BTS' agency Big Hit Music issued a statement, clarifying BTS has no connection with any ongoing rumour. As per Soompi, the agency said, “BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumour, and [the rumour] is not true in the slightest.” “We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumours,” they also added without talking about the drug charges. Legal actions will be taken by the agency against any misinformation involving BTS. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. All of them are following their solo careers as the seven-piece group is on a hiatus till 2025. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Is that really England playing at the World Cup? It doesn't seem so. They got hammered by New Zealand in the tournament opener, were stunned by Afghanistan, then got bowled out for 170 against South Africa and now they have succumbed to their lowest World Cup total against Sri Lanka. The downward spiral is reaching a new low every day. England were bowled out for 156 in just 33.2 overs on a good batting pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. This is the lowest total by any team at the venue, which is known for producing high-scoring matches. This was also England's third lowest ODI total against Sri Lanka overall after 88 (in 2003) and 143 (in 2001) - both in Dambula. This pitch, however, was not as placid. It offered spongy bounce and the defending champions struggled massively after opting to bat. But more than the surface or the enterprising Sri Lankan bowlers, the English batsmen battled inner demons, save Ben Stokes who made a gritty 43 off 73 balls. Dig Deeper

