 Evening briefing: AAP, Congress to go solo in Punjab | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Evening briefing: AAP, Congress to go solo in Punjab; Kamal Nath loyalist on his rift with Congress, all latest news

Evening briefing: AAP, Congress to go solo in Punjab; Kamal Nath loyalist on his rift with Congress, all latest news

ByHT News Desk
Feb 18, 2024 06:07 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, it appears, will not be in alliance in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the two parties had ‘mutually agreed’ in contest separately in the border state. Kejriwal, however, also said there was no ‘bad blood’ between them over the issue. Dig deeper

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting, at Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting, at Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

More on AAP-Congress alliance: AAP-Congress challenge election of senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

AAP-Congress cracks widen as Punjab's Bhagwant Mann questioned over 50,000 crore loan row

Amid speculation on former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath's alleged plans to join the BJP, his loyalist Deepak Saxena has hinted that the politician is upset with the party's leadership. "Kamal Nath has been neglected since (2023 Assembly) elections. No one would have thought that Bhupesh Baghel would lose. We lost in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where we didn't think we would lose. But why is only Kamal Nath being blamed for it," said Saxena. Dig deeper

More on Kamal Nath: Kamal Nath loyalists reach Delhi, Digvijaya Singh takes ‘got all posts’ dig

Kamal Nath leaving? Congress puts up a brave face, calls him 'Indira Gandhi's third son'

The Latest News

Father shoots son over property dispute, later dies by suicide in Rajasthan: Police Dig deeper

‘Regulatory compliance not optional’: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Paytm Payments Bank Dig deeper

India News

Nagaland Assembly speaker dismisses disqualification petition against 7 NCP MLAs Dig deeper

India, EU to begin seventh round of FTA talks on Monday Dig deeper

Global Matters

Ex-US President Jimmy Carter marks one year in home hospice care; family issues statement Dig deeper

Donald Trump tells supporters his $355 million fraud fine is ‘election interference ploy’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a sparkling double century, and Ravindra Jadeja finished with 5/41 as India steamrolled England by 434 runs – their biggest ever in history to win the Rajkot Test in four days. Having to chase 557, England were bowled out for 114 – their sixth-lowest Test total against India – with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav running through their batting order. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, seen as young Babita Phogat in the 2016 film, died at 19 on Friday. The news of her death broke on Saturday and ever since many celebs such as Sanya Malhotra, Yami Gautam and others have paid their tributes. Now, Suhani's mother Pooja Bhatnagar has spoken to ANI about her daughter, recalling how she would be recognised everywhere as the parent of Suhani aka 'Dangal girl'. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

With a supportive buddy, losing weight can be much easier and more long-lasting. And who better to team up with than your partner? The adage "Couples who eat healthy together, slay together" takes on a whole new meaning in the present day. It's not just about sharing salads; it's about sharing a commitment to a healthier lifestyle as a team. While social media and health apps provide a plethora of options, there's something very exciting about going on this path hand in hand. Beyond the physical benefits, it's the shared effort that ignites sparks in the relationship, making it a thrilling adventure towards mutual well-being. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On