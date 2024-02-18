Evening briefing: AAP, Congress to go solo in Punjab; Kamal Nath loyalist on his rift with Congress, all latest news

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, it appears, will not be in alliance in Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the two parties had ‘mutually agreed’ in contest separately in the border state. Kejriwal, however, also said there was no ‘bad blood’ between them over the issue. Dig deeper Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting, at Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

More on AAP-Congress alliance: AAP-Congress challenge election of senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor

AAP-Congress cracks widen as Punjab's Bhagwant Mann questioned over ₹50,000 crore loan row

Amid speculation on former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath's alleged plans to join the BJP, his loyalist Deepak Saxena has hinted that the politician is upset with the party's leadership. "Kamal Nath has been neglected since (2023 Assembly) elections. No one would have thought that Bhupesh Baghel would lose. We lost in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where we didn't think we would lose. But why is only Kamal Nath being blamed for it," said Saxena. Dig deeper

More on Kamal Nath: Kamal Nath loyalists reach Delhi, Digvijaya Singh takes ‘got all posts’ dig

Kamal Nath leaving? Congress puts up a brave face, calls him 'Indira Gandhi's third son'

Father shoots son over property dispute, later dies by suicide in Rajasthan: Police Dig deeper

‘Regulatory compliance not optional’: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Paytm Payments Bank Dig deeper

Nagaland Assembly speaker dismisses disqualification petition against 7 NCP MLAs Dig deeper

India, EU to begin seventh round of FTA talks on Monday Dig deeper

Ex-US President Jimmy Carter marks one year in home hospice care; family issues statement Dig deeper

Donald Trump tells supporters his $355 million fraud fine is ‘election interference ploy’ Dig deeper

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a sparkling double century, and Ravindra Jadeja finished with 5/41 as India steamrolled England by 434 runs – their biggest ever in history to win the Rajkot Test in four days. Having to chase 557, England were bowled out for 114 – their sixth-lowest Test total against India – with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav running through their batting order. Dig deeper

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, seen as young Babita Phogat in the 2016 film, died at 19 on Friday. The news of her death broke on Saturday and ever since many celebs such as Sanya Malhotra, Yami Gautam and others have paid their tributes. Now, Suhani's mother Pooja Bhatnagar has spoken to ANI about her daughter, recalling how she would be recognised everywhere as the parent of Suhani aka 'Dangal girl'. Dig deeper

With a supportive buddy, losing weight can be much easier and more long-lasting. And who better to team up with than your partner? The adage "Couples who eat healthy together, slay together" takes on a whole new meaning in the present day. It's not just about sharing salads; it's about sharing a commitment to a healthier lifestyle as a team. While social media and health apps provide a plethora of options, there's something very exciting about going on this path hand in hand. Beyond the physical benefits, it's the shared effort that ignites sparks in the relationship, making it a thrilling adventure towards mutual well-being. Dig deeper

