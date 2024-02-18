Suhani Bhatnagar's mother breaks silence on her death, cries recalling daughter: 'We were called Dangal girl's parents'

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, seen as young Babita Phogat in the 2016 film, died at 19 on Friday. The news of her death broke on Saturday and ever since many celebs such as Sanya Malhotra, Yami Gautam and others have paid their tributes. Now, Suhani's mother Pooja Bhatnagar has spoken to ANI about her daughter, recalling how she would be recognised everywhere as the parent of Suhani aka 'Dangal girl'. Also read: Sanya Malhotra ‘can’t believe' Dangal girl Suhani Bhatnagar is dead Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer blockbuster Dangal (2016), died at the age of 19 on Friday.

'Our daughter made us very proud'

"Har parent proud feel karta hai ki woh apne bache ke naam se jana jata hai. Hamari kya identity thi? Hume jo recognition mila hai woh to Suhani ki wajah se hi mila hai, ki ye 'Dangal girl ke parents hain', jahan bhi jana ho uski recognition hoti thi... har ek ko apna bacha bahut acha lagta hai par hamara bacha hume bahut proud feel kara ke gaya hai (Every parent feels proud of their child. We were recognised everywhere as ‘Dangal girl’ Suhani's parents. Our daughter made us very proud before she left us)," Suhani Bhatnagar's mother said as she teared up.

Aamir Khan had invite Suhani for daughter's wedding

She also said that actor Aamir Khan had invited Suhani and family for his daughter Ira Khan's wedding in January 2024. However due to Suhani's health, they had to give it a miss. Suhani was seen in the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal.

Pooja said in Hindi, “Aamir Khan has always been in touch with her (Suhani). We had not informed him about her till now because we have been so tensed ourselves. Whenever he have sent him any message, he has promptly responded and called us personally. He had a close bond with Suhani from the start. Even when his daughter (Ira Khan) got married recently, he had invited us all properly, we also got a call. But we could no go as Suhani had her fracture at that time. Therefore, we could not travel.”

Suhani's father confirmed that she died after suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. She also suffered from a leg fracture some weeks ago and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on February 7.