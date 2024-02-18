 Suhani Bhatnagar's mother breaks silence on her death, cries recalling daughter | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Suhani Bhatnagar's mother breaks silence on her death, cries recalling daughter: 'We were called Dangal girl's parents'

Suhani Bhatnagar's mother breaks silence on her death, cries recalling daughter: 'We were called Dangal girl's parents'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 18, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Suhani Bhatnagar's mother said she was proud of her daughter as she spoke about her life and death. She also talked about Aamir Khan's close bond with Suhani.

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, seen as young Babita Phogat in the 2016 film, died at 19 on Friday. The news of her death broke on Saturday and ever since many celebs such as Sanya Malhotra, Yami Gautam and others have paid their tributes. Now, Suhani's mother Pooja Bhatnagar has spoken to ANI about her daughter, recalling how she would be recognised everywhere as the parent of Suhani aka 'Dangal girl'. Also read: Sanya Malhotra ‘can’t believe' Dangal girl Suhani Bhatnagar is dead

Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer blockbuster Dangal (2016), died at the age of 19 on Friday.
Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer blockbuster Dangal (2016), died at the age of 19 on Friday.

'Our daughter made us very proud'

"Har parent proud feel karta hai ki woh apne bache ke naam se jana jata hai. Hamari kya identity thi? Hume jo recognition mila hai woh to Suhani ki wajah se hi mila hai, ki ye 'Dangal girl ke parents hain', jahan bhi jana ho uski recognition hoti thi... har ek ko apna bacha bahut acha lagta hai par hamara bacha hume bahut proud feel kara ke gaya hai (Every parent feels proud of their child. We were recognised everywhere as ‘Dangal girl’ Suhani's parents. Our daughter made us very proud before she left us)," Suhani Bhatnagar's mother said as she teared up.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Aamir Khan had invite Suhani for daughter's wedding

She also said that actor Aamir Khan had invited Suhani and family for his daughter Ira Khan's wedding in January 2024. However due to Suhani's health, they had to give it a miss. Suhani was seen in the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 film Dangal.

Pooja said in Hindi, “Aamir Khan has always been in touch with her (Suhani). We had not informed him about her till now because we have been so tensed ourselves. Whenever he have sent him any message, he has promptly responded and called us personally. He had a close bond with Suhani from the start. Even when his daughter (Ira Khan) got married recently, he had invited us all properly, we also got a call. But we could no go as Suhani had her fracture at that time. Therefore, we could not travel.”

Suhani's father confirmed that she died after suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. She also suffered from a leg fracture some weeks ago and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on February 7.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On