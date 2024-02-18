Digvijaya Singh's 'got all posts' reminder to Kamal Nath as loyal MLAs reach Delhi

New Delhi: Digvijaya Singh on Sunday called Kamal Nath a pillar of the Congress and said he will never leave the party. Reacting to reports that Nath is planning his exit in search for greener pastures on the opposite side of the political spectrum, Singh reminded his colleague that "he got all the posts". Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath interacts with the media, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb, 17. (PTI)

“I am constantly in touch with Kamal Nath, the Congress leadership is having discussions with him. A person like him, who started with Congress, whom we all considered to be the third son of Indira Gandhi, has always supported Congress and has been a pillar of the Congress party,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"He was the cabinet minister at the Centre, state Congress committee president and the chief minister. He got all the posts. I don't think he will leave the party," Singh added.

Kamal Nath reacts

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath reacted to reports that he has been in touch with the BJP.

"I said yesterday that if there is something like that, I will inform you all. I did not talk to anyone," he said.

However, like yesterday, he didn't refute the rumours.

Kamal Nath loyalists in Delhi

Around half-a-dozen Madhya Pradesh MLAs loyal to Nath reached Delhi on Sunday, reported PTI.

Three of these MLAs are from Kamal Nath's pocket borough, Chhindwara.

Per the news agency, these MLAs are not answering calls.

Several local Congress leaders are rallying behind Nath, claiming he was insulted by the party's leadership.

Deepak Saxena, former MP minister and Nath loyalist, told reporters in Chhindwara that he was hurt by the way the latter was removed as state unit chief following the Assembly debacle.

"We want our leader to be accorded all respect. Whatever decision he takes, we will be with him," Saxena said.

Another Nath loyalist, former state minister Vikram Verma, wrote 'Jai Shri Ram' in his X profile.

"I will follow Kamal Nath," Verma, a former MP, had told reporters on Saturday.

Kamal Nath is a nine-time MP from Chhindwara. He is also an MLA from the seat. His son Nakul Nath is the MP from the parliamentary constituency. Both of them are reportedly planning their exit.

Nakul Nath recently removed Congress from his social media profiles, bolstering speculation of the Nath family's rift with the Congress leadership.

Reportedly, Nath is upset with the Congress after he was removed as the chief of the Madhya Pradesh unit following the party's debacle in the assembly elections. He is also upset at being ignored for Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier this month, Nakul Nath unilaterally declared he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara.