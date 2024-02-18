'People want Kamal Nath to join BJP because...': Loyalist drops major hint

New Delhi: Amid speculation on former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath's alleged plans to join the BJP, his loyalist Deepak Saxena has hinted that the politician is upset with the party's leadership. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath(File photo)

"Kamal Nath has been neglected since (2023 Assembly) elections. No one would have thought that Bhupesh Baghel would lose. We lost in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where we didn't think we would lose. But why is only Kamal Nath being blamed for it," said Saxena.

"Only he (Kamal Nath) is being blamed...The public want Kamal Nath should go to the BJP so that development works will be done in the Chhindwara... The way he (Kamal Nath) has been removed from his post, there is a group of 11 senior Congress members, we all discussed and decided that if we are neglected like this then it would be better to go to BJP and get the work done. I will also go...," Saxena told ANI.

Notably, in the 2023 assembly elections held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, the Congress had suffered defeats.

Meanwhile, reports of Nath's planned exit has drawn sharp reaction from veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. He believes Nath will not leave Congress.

“I am constantly in touch with Kamal Nath, the Congress leadership is having discussions with him. A person like him, who started with Congress, whom we all considered to be the third son of Indira Gandhi, has always supported Congress and has been a pillar of the Congress party,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

"He was the cabinet minister at the Centre, state Congress committee president and the chief minister. He got all the posts. I don't think he will leave the party," Singh added.

In recent times, several prominent congress leaders like Milind Deora, Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddiqui have ditched the party. While Deora joined Shiv Sena, Chavan switched over to BJP and Siddiqui joined hands with NCP.