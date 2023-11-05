Evening briefing: Akhilesh Yadav's 'chalu' jibe at Congress, Elvish Yadav threatens to sue BJP MP; all latest news

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday continued his spate of attacks on the Congress amid tension between the INDIA bloc partners over seat distribution in Madhya Pradesh, as he called the latter a “chalu” (cheat) party. Addressing a public meeting in the poll-bound state, Yadav said if the party could "cheat" him, it can cheat the masses. "Nobody is getting anything in ration...Then why would you vote BJP...don't even vote for the Congress...Congress is a very chalu (cheat) party... will you be careful or not? If Congress can cheat us, it can cheat any one," he said in Tikamgarh. He also attacked the Congress over its demand of a nation-wide caste census. "Their vote base shifted to the BJP... they are demanding caste-based census for vote bank... we are standing with you because we want you to get social justice," he added. Dig Deeper Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav(ANI)

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year and YouTuber, reportedly threatened to file a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi after an FIR was filed against him in a snake venom supply case in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. In a vlog post, Elvish Yadav blamed Maneka Gandhi for spoiling his image and argued that the truth will be out soon. “I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji and she called me the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am active in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn’t want to waste my time but now my image is being affected,” he said in Hindi. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Lifestyle and Health

Diwali, the biggest Hindu festival is just around the corner, and so are the holidays. This year the festival of lights will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on Sunday, November 12. Many of us look forward to the joyous festivities, eye-catching decorations and spending time with our loved ones. But with Diwali falling on an extended long weekend, this festive season is also the perfect opportunity for a well-deserved holiday. It's the ideal time to put your travel plans on hold as the world lights up with firecrackers and diyas. Diwali long weekends are the perfect opportunity for a short break, where you can discover new places, experience local customs and make lifelong memories. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Richa Chadha is no stranger to trolls. Now, in an interview on the YouTube channel Jist, the actor has defended her Sarbjit co-star Aishwarya Rai from the incessant trolling she faces, particularly for her fashion choices at the Cannes Film Festival. Richa and Aishwarya attended the festival in 2016 for the premiere of their 2016 film Sarbjit. When Richa was asked about the trolling Aishwarya faces, she said in Hindi, loosely translated as, “People are jealous of her. What else! With a pumpkin-like face, she's the most beautiful woman in the history of India. I think she is very disciplined and graceful. You'll see she doesn't bitch about anyone, doesn't say anything bad for anyone. I like her." Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Celebrating his 35th birthday in match No.37 of the ICC World Cup 2023, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli had an eventful outing against South Africa at the famous Eden Gardens. The batting icon had a light-hearted chat with South Africa's Quinton de Kock and the birthday boy also convinced the umpire to change his decision in favour of Shreyas Iyer. After Indian skipper Rohit Sharma propelled the World Cup hosts to 62-1 in the first powerplay, the former India skipper slammed his 71st One Day International (ODI) half-century in front of a packed crowd in the City of Joy - Kolkata. Before reaching his gritty half-century, Kohli had an animated conversation with South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock, who made a loud appeal for a caught behind during one of Keshav Maharaj's overs. Dig Deeper

