‘I will not spare Maneka Gandhi’: Elvish Yadav threatens to sue BJP MP over snake venom case

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year and YouTuber, reportedly threatened to file a defamation case against Bharatiya Janata Party MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi after an FIR was filed against him in a snake venom supply case in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Elvish Yadav and Maneka Gandhi

In a vlog post, Elvish Yadav blamed Maneka Gandhi for spoiling his image and argued that the truth will be out soon.

“I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji and she called me the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am active in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn’t want to waste my time but now my image is being affected,” he said in Hindi.

“Those who are watching please don’t judge me on this basis of this. Please wait. When the police investigation starts, I will share the main video as well. I will show you everything. I am saying this with a lot of confidence. A press statement will also be released that Elvish Yadav had zero involvement in this case. Please watch that and share that also,” the YouTuber added.

In a personalised video on YouTube, the winner of the second season of the web spin-off of the popular reality show, said, "When I woke up I saw the FIR in which it was written that there was Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) who has filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not spoil the name of myself and my family by indulging in all these illegal activities. If I have even one per cent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do these kinds of work."

Hitting out at a section of the media, he said they can damage anyone's name and image for the sake of TRPs.

"Today I realised that social media and especially our Indian media can do anything. You can make someone reach new heights and make someone fall by spreading fake news and you won't even apologize after that. Just for the TRP, channel name and viewership, the media don't even see that the name of the person in front is getting spoiled. I only make YouTube videos, a clothing brand that is going to launch shortly and I do trading in the share market. That's all I don't need any other work," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With folded hands, Elvish urged Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police to conduct a thorough and fair investigation in the case.

Elvish and five others were named by the Uttar Pradesh Police as being behind the alleged supply of snake venom at rave parties. Five of the alleged accused were arrested and sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The YouTuber has refuted the charges and expressed his willingness to cooperate with police in the investigation.

Earlier, in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, the YouTuber claimed his innocence in the case saying he had nothing to do with the matter.

Elvish Yadav was briefly stopped by Rajasthan Police

On Saturday, Elvish was stopped by police for interrogation in Rajasthan's Kota while he was travelling with his friends in a car, a police officer said. However, he was later allowed to go.

SHO of Suket police station in Kota Vishnu Singh said during a routine check, a car in which three or four people were travelling was stopped and one of them identified himself as Elvish.

He said it came to light that a case was registered against him in Noida, and therefore the Noida Police was contacted. The SHO said the Noida Police officers confirmed that the case was under investigation and he was not wanted.

"They said that he is not wanted and the matter is under investigation...so he was allowed to go," he said.

What happened in Elvish Yadav-snake venom case?

Noida Police officials had said on Friday that nine snakes, including cobras, were rescued from the possession of the arrested accused who came to a banquet hall in Sector 51 on Thursday for a party, which was a trap laid by animal rights group People for Animals (PFA).

DCP (in-charge), Noida, Ram Badan Singh said 20 ml of snake venom was also seized.

According to police, Elvish was not present at the banquet hall in Noida at the time of the incident. The officer said police were collecting evidence and will investigate the YouTuber's role in the case, following which legal action would be taken accordingly.

Based on a complaint from Gaurav Gupta of the PFA, the Noida Police lodged the FIR under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the IPC against Elvish and five others for allegedly partying at the banquet hall where snake venom was made available.

Gupta has alleged that Elvish along with his associates, illegally organised rave parties and shot videos with snakes and snake venom in Noida and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

(With inputs from agencies)

