Elvish Yadav stopped in Rajasthan, and let go. Police explain why

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, accused of allegedly using snake venom at rave parties, was stopped by the Rajasthan Police on Saturday while he was on his way to Kota. According to the police, Yadav, along with his friends, were stopped during a routine check at a check-post. The checking was being held in view of the upcoming assembly elections in five states, the police said. Elvish Yadav, along with his friends, was stopped during a routine checking at a check-post on his way to Kota.(PTI)

“During routine checking in view of the Assembly polls (in five states), Elvish Yadav, along with his friends, was stopped at a check post on his way to Kota. After interrogation and confirming with the Noida police that he isn't wanted and the case against him is under investigation, he was let go,” DSP Kailash Chand, Anti Corruption Bureau, Hisar Range, told news agency PTI.

On Thursday, Yadav - who rose to fame after winning the ‘Big Boss OTT 2’ reality show hosted by Salman Khan this year - was booked along with five others for providing snake venom for recreational purposes at a party in Delhi-NCR based on a complaint filed by an animal welfare activist. According to the complaint filed by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's People For Animals, they held a sting operation where they contacted Yadav and asked him to organise a rave party and get Cobra venom.

“Elvish gave us the name of one Rahul whom we contacted. He said he could organise the venom wherever we wanted. He then came to Sector 51 Banquet Hall with the Venom. The Noida police then came to the venue along with the DFO and arrested the organisers,” the complaint said.

On Friday, the Noida Police arrested five people identified as Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, and Ravinath in the case. However, Yadav has been refuting the allegations saying they are “absolutely baseless and fake”. Issuing a statement, he said, “I will take the responsibility if even 1% of my involvement in this is proved. Media should also stay away from defaming me unless my involvement is probed.”

Meanwhile, Maneka Gandhi has sought for an immediate arrest of Yadav, calling it a “grade one wildlife crime” punishable by three years imprisonment.