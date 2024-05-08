Evening briefing: Amit Shah dares Oppn to repeal CAA, Priyanka Gandhi reacts to PM's ‘Ambani-Adani’ attack; latest news

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday dared the Opposition to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying not even Rahul Gandhi's grandmother can revoke the law “if she comes back to earth”. He claimed that Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were against the CAA. "Not even Rahul's (nani) grandmother, if she comes back to earth, can repeal CAA,” Amit Shah said during a poll rally in Lakhimpur Kheri. “Under PM Modi's leadership, India will grant citizenship to those (minorities) who have come from Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he added. In March, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government implemented the CAA, which makes it easier for non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – who entered India before December 31 – to get Indian citizenship. The development came four years after Parliament passed the law in December 2019. Dig Deeper Union minister and BJP leader Amit Shah

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he wonders why the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped “abusing” industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani since elections were declared, the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reacted to the remark, saying her brother speaks about them daily. In an election rally in Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the Modi government of waiving loans worth ₹16 lakh crore for billionaires when farmers in Uttar Pradesh were dying due to suicide. “Today, Narendra Modi said that Rahul Gandhi is not taking Adani's name. The truth is this- Rahul Gandhi talks about Adani every day, he puts the truth about Adani in front of you everyday and exposes it,” Priyanka Gandhi said. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Lifestyle and Health

Emergencies requiring immediate veterinary attention can occur unexpectedly at any time of the day or night, so you need to be prepared. However, even the most vigilant pet owner can find it difficult to recognise the signs that their dog, cat, or other pet needs emergency care. For this reason, it can be useful to know some of the warning signs and symptoms that may indicate a serious health problem in your pet. If you're still unsure, ask your vet or local veterinary emergency centre for advice. Pet emergencies can include wounds, unexpected illness or development of disease, ingestion of foreign objects or damage to the body from an accident. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The unique aspect about the Cannes Film Festival is the presence of drama – not just inside the darkened auditoriums, on the giant screens, but also outside on the streets. For over the three decades that I have covered the 12-day event on the shores of the shimmering blue Mediterranean Sea, there has hardly been a year without some protest or the other. These are, of course, done in style and with artistic placards spelling out the grievances or demands or both. Strikes by railwaymen or baggage handlers at Nice Airport (Cannes is a 45-minute drive away, the road running along the picture postcard coast), for instance, have caused inconvenience to guests. Once, I had to drag my bag for a considerable distance, because those in charge of placing luggage on the the belt had struck work. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

It has been has just over a week since India announced their squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. All players are active in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), in which all teams have played at least one match since the Indian team was announced. The T20 World Cup will be held in the USA and the West Indies from June 1, with India playing their first match on June 5 against Ireland. It has also been reported that those players whose teams are not involved in the IPL playoffs will travel to New York, USA on May 21. The rest will leave after the IPL final, scheduled to be held on May 26. As is usually the case with any Indian team selection news, there were a few omissions that raised a few eyebrows. Performances by those players who have been called up have been a bit of a mixed bag since the squad announcement on April 30. Dig Deeper