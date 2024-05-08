Recognising pet emergencies: 7 warning signs your furry friend needs immediate veterinary attention
Stay vigilant about your pet's well-being! Here are seven crucial signs to watch for that indicate your furry friend requires immediate veterinary attention.
Emergencies requiring immediate veterinary attention can occur unexpectedly at any time of the day or night, so you need to be prepared. However, even the most vigilant pet owner can find it difficult to recognise the signs that their dog, cat, or other pet needs emergency care. For this reason, it can be useful to know some of the warning signs and symptoms that may indicate a serious health problem in your pet. If you're still unsure, ask your vet or local veterinary emergency centre for advice. Pet emergencies can include wounds, unexpected illness or development of disease, ingestion of foreign objects or damage to the body from an accident. (Also read: Summer pet care: Watch out for these common summer illnesses your pet may suffer )
Signs your pet needs emergency care
Dr. Lisa Lippman, popular Veterinarian shared in her recent Instagram post seven crucial signs to watch for that indicate your pet requires emergency attention.
1. Seizure or collapse
These are very different signs, but they can look the same. A first-time seizure, any episode lasting 5 minutes or more, or more than two episodes in 24 hours, is an emergency. Try to record a video for your vet.
2. Respiratory distress
Watch for an increase in respiratory rate and/or effort. Also, watch for open-mouth breathing in cats when not stressed.
3. Sudden eye abnormalities
Eye abnormalities like squinting could indicate a corneal ulcer. This could result in the loss of the eye without rapid treatment.
4. Inability to move hind legs
A typical cause of this in dogs is intervertebral disc disease. This can quickly escalate to difficulty walking and/or hind-end paralysis.
5. Sudden change in appearance
White or blue gums in the presence of lethargy. Sudden bruising along the body without any history of trauma. Random facial swelling or hives.
6. Inability to urinate
It is most commonly seen in male cats, but it can happen to any animal. Highly painful, this can cause fatal arrhythmias and kidney failure.
7. Bloated or distended abdomen
This could represent a life-threatening condition known as Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus. Unproductive retching (trying to vomit, but nothing comes up) is another sign.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.