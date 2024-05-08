Recognising pet emergencies: 7 warning signs your furry friend needs immediate veterinary attention

Emergencies requiring immediate veterinary attention can occur unexpectedly at any time of the day or night, so you need to be prepared. However, even the most vigilant pet owner can find it difficult to recognise the signs that their dog, cat, or other pet needs emergency care. For this reason, it can be useful to know some of the warning signs and symptoms that may indicate a serious health problem in your pet. If you're still unsure, ask your vet or local veterinary emergency centre for advice. Pet emergencies can include wounds, unexpected illness or development of disease, ingestion of foreign objects or damage to the body from an accident. (Also read: Summer pet care: Watch out for these common summer illnesses your pet may suffer ) Being attuned to your pet's health is essential, but recognising when they need immediate veterinary care can be challenging. (Shutterstock)

Signs your pet needs emergency care

Dr. Lisa Lippman, popular Veterinarian shared in her recent Instagram post seven crucial signs to watch for that indicate your pet requires emergency attention.

1. Seizure or collapse

These are very different signs, but they can look the same. A first-time seizure, any episode lasting 5 minutes or more, or more than two episodes in 24 hours, is an emergency. Try to record a video for your vet.

2. Respiratory distress

Watch for an increase in respiratory rate and/or effort. Also, watch for open-mouth breathing in cats when not stressed.

3. Sudden eye abnormalities

Eye abnormalities like squinting could indicate a corneal ulcer. This could result in the loss of the eye without rapid treatment.

4. Inability to move hind legs

A typical cause of this in dogs is intervertebral disc disease. This can quickly escalate to difficulty walking and/or hind-end paralysis.

5. Sudden change in appearance

White or blue gums in the presence of lethargy. Sudden bruising along the body without any history of trauma. Random facial swelling or hives.

6. Inability to urinate

It is most commonly seen in male cats, but it can happen to any animal. Highly painful, this can cause fatal arrhythmias and kidney failure.

7. Bloated or distended abdomen

This could represent a life-threatening condition known as Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus. Unproductive retching (trying to vomit, but nothing comes up) is another sign.