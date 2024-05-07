Summer pet care: Watch out for these common summer illnesses your pet may suffer

While they may not always show signs of distress, scorching summer heat can greatly affect your animal companion's health and well-being. From risk of dehydration and heatstroke, shedding to loss of appetite, your pet buddies need some extra care and attention in hot summer months. Majority of their health issues can be taken care by preventing heat exposure and keep them in a cooler zone of your house with adequate water accessibility. Ticks and fleas can also make their life tougher and it's important to take measures to guard your pets against them. Grooming and cleaning your pet also becomes essential in summer months to ensure they can breathe easily. (Also read: 8 reasons why dogs and humans share a deep emotional connection) With every seasonal change, like humans, pets also tend to catch the change in weather. It is the pet parents' duty to note few dos and don'ts while taking care of them(Pixabay)

"With every seasonal change, like humans, pets also tend to catch the change in weather. It is the pet parents' duty to note few dos and don'ts while taking care of them. Because like humans, these 'voiceless creatures' need your attention too as far as their diet and overall health are concerned," says Pet Nutritionist, Anjali Kalachand as she elaborates on few common issues faced by pets in the summer and shares simple preventive tips.

1. Ticks and fleas

Although ticks and fleas are present all year round there is a higher incidence of them in the summer. Always remember to check your pets post walks. Check paw digits, base of tail, armpits as ticks are notorious for hiding there. There is a plethora of natural tick and flea repelling sprays available on the market nowadays, however in spite of using those sometimes people may still find ticks and fleas on their pets. If that is the case it's best to use a medicated tick and flea solution to prevent the onset of tick fever.

2. Shedding

As seasons change, your furry companions may face shedding of the undercoat. This is completely normal. Groom your pet regularly to help get rid of the extra fluff in your home. Use an omega-3 supplement for skin and coat health.

3. Heatstroke

As the temperatures are soaring many of our pets are likely to suffer from dehydration or even worse heatstroke. Remember to be mindful of the time of the day you walk your pets at. Early mornings and late evenings are relatively more pleasant compared to rest of the day. If you feel your pet is panting more than normal, do avoid over exerting in this heat.

4. Pickiness with food/less appetite

As the heat sets in, your furballs may show signs of inappetence or loss of appetite. You can cut down your pet's food slightly in the summer if that's the case. You can even look at including proteins with cooling energetics like duck and fish. Further additions like bone broth or yoghurt are a great addition to your pet's summer diet.

Tips to take care of strays