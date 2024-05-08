Camilla Cabello's stunning purse worth $22.5K wasn't just a piece of ice, was adorned with gold petals and diamonds

Camilla Cabello, a former fifth harmony member, stunned at the Met Gala in a custom-made Ludovic deSaint-Sernin gown, accessorising it with an ice purse that was the talk of the night. Camila Cabello stuns at Met Gala with glacial accessory.

The glacial accessory consisted of a single copper rose embedded in a melting lump of ice. The flower was reminiscent of the one on the invitation to the Met Gala, Vogue said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

All about Camilla Cabello's Met Gala ice purse

The $22.5K handcrafted ice purse for the Met Gala took 85 hours to complete.

It has a handcrafted rose with pure lines made of 18k rose gold, set with flawlessly cut 0.50 carat diamonds, and water from the NEVAS in Germany.

The singer spoke about the rips in her Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown, which Vogue reports weighed 15 pounds and was encrusted with 250,000 Swarovski crystals, translating the same message.

Sophia Sinot used L'Orèal Paris products to create her iridescent makeup and "wet" ponytail, which were intended to accentuate the "beauty of impermanence." She also wore jewellery from Ring Concierge.

Cabello, 27, told Extra that her custom Jane Wade clutch, which was going to be a purse until the straps snapped, represented the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme and "The Garden of Time" dress code.

"I feel like it is impermanence," Camila told Extra May 6, "and things decaying over time and the beauty in that."

"It was a purse," Camila continued, "but then it broke about five minutes into being in line, so I called my stylist, like, ‘What do I do?'"

Camila explained that she decided to carry it like a clutch, saying, "We're just trying things here.”

Cabello’s new Miami-themed album inspired her glacial accessory.

She curated the ensemble with the "Garden of Time" concept in mind for the annual ball. However, she was also focused on her upcoming album, C,XOXO, which will be released on June 28.

"It's Miami [themed]," she told Variety on May 6.

"So, we're dripping; we're wet."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she revealed that it depicts her new album, which is focused around "Miami, melting, and the heat."