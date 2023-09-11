Evening briefing: BJP attacks Cong on ‘inke G20' comment, Anurag Thakur slams Uddhav's 'Godhra 2 alert'; all latest news

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came under attack after she referred to G20 as 'inke G20' in her speech on Sunday. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday pointed out that there is no unity in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance over G20 either -- as Shashi Tharoor praised G20 but Priyanka Gandhi condemned it. Congress's Adhir Ranjan attacked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for attending G20 dinner while Congress leader Sukhwinder Sukhu was present at the dinner. "This is what happens when you have no vision or mission. Just contradictions and mindless oppositions," Poonawalla took a dig at INDIA. Dig Deeper

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (ANI)

A fresh controversy started over former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's straight attack on the BJP as he said there is a possibility that a Godhra-like situation may occur following the Ram temple inauguration. "The government could invite a large number of people for the Ram Temple inauguration and on their return journey, an incident similar to that in Godhra may occur," Uddhav said bringing a massive allegation against the government. Ram Temple is likely to be inaugurated in January 2024, before the Lok Sabha election, it is being speculated. A possible date between January 21 and January 24 is being determined for the inauguration by PM Modi. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

19 people killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours in UP, schools shut in some districts. Dig Deeper

IndiGo passenger booked for alleged sexual harassment onboard Mumbai-Guwahati flight. Dig Deeper

‘Modi govt punishing IAS officer who exposed ₹13,000 cr scam in J&K’: Congress. Dig Deeper

India News

‘It was a compromise…’: Netherlands PM Mark Rutte on Ukraine in G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration. Dig Deeper

‘Weapon of Mass Diplomacy’: Anand Mahindra's title for G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant. Dig Deeper

Global Matters:

EU's warning to Russia on 'illegal' vote in occupied Ukraine. Dig Deeper

Moscow slams ban on Russians bringing cars, some goods into EU: ‘Racist’. Dig Deeper

Train to Moscow? Kim Jong Un to visit Russia ‘in coming days’, Kremlin confirms. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's upcoming film Thank You for Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Kush Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. The star cast of the chick-flick recently stepped out in Mumbai to attend its trailer launch and served head-turning sartorial moments in steal-worthy dresses. Shehnaaz Gill also made a statement in an orange-coloured one-shoulder backless dress, serving sultry elegance. If you liked Shehnaaz's look in the ensemble, we have some good news for you. We found the price details. Scroll through to find out more. Dig Deeper

What's Trending:

The village of Brezna in northern Montenegro is holding its annual Laziest Citizen contest. Yes, you read that right. The event started with 21 competitors, but now only seven remain. These contestants are vying for a grand prize of $1,070 (approximately ₹88,000.) Last year, the lying down record was set at 117 hours, however this year, the competition has crossed 20 days, with the competitors demonstrating unrelenting perseverance, reported The New York Post. Dig Deeper

