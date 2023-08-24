News / Cities / Lucknow News / Two-day Ram temple construction committee meeting begins in Ayodhya on August 25

Two-day Ram temple construction committee meeting begins in Ayodhya on August 25

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 24, 2023 10:44 PM IST



A two-day meeting of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee will start in Ayodhya on Friday in which committee chairman Nripendra Misra will be apprised of ongoing construction work of first floor of the temple and other important developments related with it. Misra reached Ayodhya late on Thursday evening.

Ram temple is likely to be inaugurated in January next year. (Sourced)

According to members of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, construction work of first floor of the Ram temple is going on in full swing. “When Ram temple is opened for devotees by January next, not only the ground floor but also the first floor of the temple will be ready for inauguration,” said a member of the Trust.

Misra will also be apprised of the three idols of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) that are being carved. The best out of the three will be installed at the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple. “There is no agenda of the meeting. The construction committee chairman will be apprised of the latest stage of construction work of Ram temple,” said a member of the Trust.

The magnificent Ram temple is inching closer to completion and getting ready to welcome devotees early next year when the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla is likely to be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the third week of January 2024. On the sprawling 2.7-acre Ram Janmabhoomi campus, more than 500 labourers and engineers are working round the clock to give finishing touches to the ground floor of the temple.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
