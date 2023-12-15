Evening briefing: BJP MP's 'pistol' tweet creates row; Raghav Chadha scolded in Rajya Sabha, all latest news

As both houses of Parliament saw a massive uproar on Thursday and Friday over Wednesday's security breach in the Lok Sabha -- resulting in the suspension of over a dozen MPs, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday asked why the opposition leaders were hell-bent on getting a statement from PM Modi or Home minister Amit Shah while the government is not responsible for the Lok Sabha security. "The security of the Lok Sabha is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha secretariat and not the government, why will the home minister answer on this," Nishikant Dubey said. Dig deeper BJP MP Nishikant Dubey(PTI)

More on Parliament security breach: Fourteen MPs suspended in storm over Lok Sabha security breach

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

6 people behind Lok Sabha security breach, knew each other, carried out recce: Police

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday warned Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha for protesting and making a hand gesture while raising a point of order amid the chaos over the opposition’s demand to discuss the Wednesday's Lok Sabha security breach. The opposition MPs have demanded the suspension of the scheduled business of the day to discuss the "serious situation arising out of breach of security" in Parliament on December 13. But Dhankhar did not approve the notices and proceeded with the Zero Hour. Dig deeper

More on Winter Session: Over 2 lakh illegal Indian immigrants encountered by US in last 5 years: MEA tells Parliament

TMC MP Derek O'Brien suspended for remainder of winter session over ‘ignoble misconduct’ in Rajya Sabha

The Latest News

Jeff Bezos gets candid about Blue Origin, Amazon exit and the future of humanity Dig deeper

India's trade exports fall by ₹1.7 lakh crore, now at $33.57 billion Dig deeper

India News

1,761 loco pilots failed breathalyser tests in 5 years, Ashwini Vaishnaw to Rajya Sabha Dig deeper

Expunge IT minister’s remark on ‘similarly worded questions’, says Shiv Sena MP Dig deeper

Global Matters

‘Vindicating and affirming’: Prince Harry on phone-hacking judgement Dig deeper

US in 'intensive' talks with Israel on next phase of Gaza war Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In a momentous development, Mumbai Indians have appointed the returning Hardik Pandya as their captain for the IPL 2024 season, taking over the reins from Rohit Sharma after a 10-year stint as skipper. Hardik, who led Gujarat Titans to IPL crown in 2022, was traded back to Mumbai Indians after two years last month and is set to don the role of captain, succeeding the joint-most successful captain in history of the Indian Premier League. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Agastya Nanda, who made his acting debut in the Netflix film The Archies earlier this month, is gearing up for his big-screen debut soon. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Agastya will play the leading man in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ekkis is the biopic of 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal and will also star Dharmendra in a key role, added the report. Agastya will reportedly start shooting for Ekkis in January 2024. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.