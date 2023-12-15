close_game
News / Business / India's trade exports fall by 1.7 lakh crore, now at $33.57 billion

India's trade exports fall by 1.7 lakh crore, now at $33.57 billion

Dec 15, 2023 05:29 PM IST

India's merchandise trade deficit in November has narrowed sharply on subdued imports, falling to USD 33.57 billion.

India's merchandise trade deficit narrowed sharply to $20.58 billion in November from the previous month's record levels as imports of gold, petroleum and electronic goods moderated, government data showed on Friday.

India’s merchandise exports have seen a significant dip in November 2023. (Bloomberg File Photo)
The trade deficit in November was lower than the $23.60 billion expectation of economists polled by Reuters.

India's merchandise exports in November stood at $33.9 billion, while imports were $54.48 billion, government data showed.

In the previous month, merchandise exports were $33.57 billion, while imports stood at $65.03 billion.

Gold imports nearly halved on month to $3.45 billion in November, an analysis of government data by Reuters showed. Gold imports for October were at $7.2 billion.

Imports of petroleum products were 22% lower in November than the previous month at nearly $13.71 billion. Electronic goods imports registered a near 17% decline in the latest print at $6.49 billion, analysis showed.

Services exports in November were $28.68 billion, while imports were $13.4 billion. In October, services exports were $28.70 billion and imports were $14.32 billion.

The sharp widening in India's merchandise trade deficit in October to a record level, fueled by a broad-based rise in imports due to festive demand, was expected to be an outlier.

India's months-long festival demand peaks during Diwali, the festival of lights, which was celebrated on Nov.12.

Merchandise exports for the period April-November totalled $278.80 billion, while imports for the same period reached $445.15 billion, the data showed.

