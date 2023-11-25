Evening briefing: CJI Chandrachud on AI, Sanjay Raut on embassy letter; and all the latest news

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud on Saturday said that people are faced with several fascinating aspects of Artificial Intelligence in the present digital age. The CJI was addressing the plenary session of the 36th 'LAWASIA' conference virtually, where he spoke on “Identity, the Individual and the State - New Paths to liberty” and also discussed about the several aspects of the AI. Dig deeper

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (ANI)

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said his Hitler tweet which he deleted was not to hurt Israel but the letter from the Israel Embassy a month after the tweet proved that the embassy might have been prompted by someone. The Israel Embassy wrote the external affairs ministry and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing their disappointment over Sanjay Raut's "anti-Semitic" tweet. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi joins folk dancers during election campaign in Telangana Dig deeper

Odisha youth allegedly pushes woman to death for denying ride on her son’s bike Dig deeper

India News

Uttarkashi rescue operation may take longer but vertical drilling safer: Experts Dig deeper

Soumya Vishwanathan's mother says 'enduring life imprisonment, want convicts to suffer’ Dig deeper

Global Matters

Horrific fire breaks out in a mall in Pakistan's Karachi, 11 people dead Dig deeper

Hamas' Thai hostage on 'miracle' release: ‘I’m not dead, I’m not dead' Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Entertainment Focus

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has remained steady at the worldwide box office. The film has now earned ₹427 crore. The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif film had already set a new record by crossing the ₹400 crore club globally. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Yash Raj Films (YRF) shared a new post as the film entered the ₹400 crore club globally. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

With the onset of winter comes the time to equip your wardrobe with winter jackets that look stylish, and trendy and do the job of keeping you warm on those balmy evenings. Jackets offer a flawless fusion of style and utility providing a seamless blend and at the same time keeping you warm and cosy. And the best part is that they come in a variety of styles and trendy colours to suit your personal style. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

