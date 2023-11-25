close_game
News / India News / Soumya Vishwanathan's mother says 'enduring life imprisonment, want convicts to suffer'

Soumya Vishwanathan's mother says 'enduring life imprisonment, want convicts to suffer’

Vaibhav Tiwari
Nov 25, 2023 06:15 PM IST

The police said Soumya Vishwanathan was murdered while the four convicts were trying to rob her at south Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg.

New Delhi: Madhavi Vishwanathan, the mother of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan who was murdered in 2008, reacted to the court awarding life sentence to her daughter's four killers on Saturday, saying she wants them to suffer. "In a way, we are also enduring a life imprisonment," she told the media.

Parents of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan.(Hindustan Times file photo)

On September 30, 2008, Soumya Vishwanathan was murdered by four men in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area when she was returning home from work. She was a journalist at a Delhi-based television channel.

Madhavi Vishwanathan said she wasn't satisfied with the verdict.

"I am not satisfied, but I can say it is a good thing... A message has been given to society that you have to face consequences for what you do," she told ANI.

The court gave life imprisonment to four convicts and a three-year jail sentence to the fifth accused.

“I wanted this. What I am suffering, I want them to suffer for life,” she told PTI.

Soumya Vishwanathan was shot dead in her car in Vasant Kunj around 3.30am on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home from work.

During the court proceedings, the Delhi judge asked her if she wanted to say something. She replied: "Justice must be done".

Sessions Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey sentenced Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar to life imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of 1.25 lakh each.

The fifth convict -- Ajay Sethi-- was sentenced to three years in prison and a fine of 7.25 lakh.

They were convicted in October.

The police said Soumya Vishwanathan was murdered while the four convicts were trying to rob her at south Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg. The police had zeroed in on the convicts while investigating the Jigisha Ghosh murder.

