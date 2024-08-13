Evening briefing: Delhi LG nominates Kailash Gahlot to hoist tricolour; Cong calls protest on Hindenburg allegations

Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday nominated the capital's home minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the official Independence Day event at Chhatrasaal Stadium, officials at the Raj Niwas confirmed. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had requested that education minister Atishi be nominated to hoist the tricolour on August 15 in place of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The choice that bypasses several other senior government leaders is likely to set a stage for another round of tussle between the AAP dispensation and the LG Secretariat. Dig Deeper Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday nominated the capital's home minister Kailash Gahlot to hoist the national flag at the official Independence Day event at Chhatrasaal Stadium.(Hindustan Times)

Cong to hold nationwide protest on Aug 22

The Congress on Tuesday announced that it will hold a nationwide protest on August 22 outside Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices in states to press for removal of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chief Madhabi Puri Buch over allegations against her by Hindenburg report. The grand old party has also demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against the Adani group companies. AICC General Secretary and MP, KC Venugopal said that during the agitation on August 22, the protesters will "gherao the Enforcement Directorate Office in each state capital."

Hindenburg row: 'Allegations will weaken SEBI chief,' says former finance secretary

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case

Kolkata rape-murder case: OPDs shut, surgeries hit as doctors go on nationwide indefinite strike

India's population likely to reach 152.2 crore by 2036: Govt report

Russia intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine as it fights against Kyiv's cross-border incursion

Donald Trump publicly admits plan to flee US if he loses 2024 elections, tells Elon Musk 'we'll meet next time in…'

One of Vinesh Phogat's four lawyers, Vidushpat Singhania, sounded confident of a favourable verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) on Tuesday (August 13). Vinesh Phogat appealed to the CAS after being disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024 hours before her gold-medal bout against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA for being 100gm overweight from the permissible weight limit. Vinesh wanted to be eligible for the gold-medal bout but that was rejected by the CAS.

Salman Khan is super proud of his father and screenwriter Salim Khan and his collaborator Javed Akhtar for scripting a legacy in Bollywood. Salman feels they are a reflection of what men are in true sense, adding that men don't want to be men in this present generation. Salman expressed his views when he joined his father and Javed at the trailer launch of the docu-series Angry Young Men, which trace their journey in the industry.

Malaika Arora's Paris fashion diaries are absolutely swoon-worthy! Recently, the diva visited the City of Lights for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and her vacation looks are nothing short of spectacular. From chic ensembles to standout styles, she's been flaunting her fashion prowess with flair. Just days ago, she dazzled in a beige waistcoat and pants combo, and now she's turning heads in a stunning all-white co-ord set, showcasing her monochrome mastery. Let's break down her latest appearance and steal some style inspiration from this fashion icon.

Cognizant, an American multinational information technology services and consulting company, was trolled on social media after one of their job postings for freshers went viral. The job hiring for the 2024 graduating batch was based on an information technology job and offered ₹252,000 per annum. Yes, you read that right. X page Indian Tech & Infra, posted about the job on social media and wrote, "Cognizant has announced an exciting off-campus mass hiring drive, welcoming applications from candidates belonging to the 2024 batch.

