Evening briefing: ECI on measures to stop poll malpractices; SC slams Bengal govt for civic police recruitment, & more

The Election Commission of India (ECI) highlighted that all processes during elections are video graphed by the poll body. While announcing the dates for the elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that no record is left unkept in process. “As you know, there is no process in the entire election where video recording does not take place, and no record is left unkept,” Rajiv Kumar said. Dig deeper Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a press conference on Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections in New Delhi on Tuesday.(ANI)

The Supreme Court pulled up the West Bengal government for the alleged slow pace of safety work at all the hospitals in the state. The apex court while hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, questioned the state government over the process of recruitment of civic police volunteers. The top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud sought data from the West Bengal government regarding the recruitment of such civic volunteers, who assist the cops in day-to-day duties, taking note of the fact that the key accused in the RG Kar rape-murder case was a civic police volunteer. Dig deeper

India news

‘Simply not true’: India rejects Canada PM Justin Trudeau's evidence claims, say reports

Maharashtra, Jharkhand elections 2024: All key dates and numbers at a glance

Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll to be held on November 13: Election Commission

Global matters

Indian diplomats to get extra protection over Khalistan threats

‘Dementia Don strikes again’: Trump makes major blunder, urges supporters to vote on ‘January 5th’

Chinese premier inaugurates Pakistani airport in militancy-prone province

Business

India-Canada diplomatic ties at new low, but air connectivity soars to new high

Are investors being cautious about Hyundai Motor India IPO? ‘Euphoria is over’

At Blinkit, there is no 'zero notice period' policy anymore. Goal: Retain talent

Sports

Over a fortnight back, a media report had gone viral claiming that Mohammed Shami's chances to make a return to international cricket had taken a major hit owing to a fresh injury concern, which could likely disrupt India's plans for the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, slated to begin on November 22 in Perth. However, Shami lashed out at the rumours, which he labelled as "baseless," in a scathing post. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Raveena Tandon and her driver were attacked by a mob in Mumbai in June amid rash driving claims against the driver. Now, in an interview with NewsX Live, the actor revealed that the attack was pre-planned as per Mumbai Police, and Richa Chadha also faced a similar mob incident the following day. Dig deeper

It's trending

A Dussehra celebration took an unexpected turn on Saturday when an effigy of the demon king Ravan exploded during the Ravan Dahan ceremony, leaving onlookers stunned. The moment, captured in a now-viral video, shows the towering effigy erupting in a blast that the internet compared to a "nuclear test." The video has since made waves on social media, with users reacting to the explosive spectacle. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning