Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

At Blinkit, there is no 'zero notice period' policy anymore. Goal: Retain talent

ByHT News Desk
Oct 15, 2024 12:18 PM IST

Blinkit increased notice period to two months to retain talent amid competition from firms like Zepto and Swiggy. This move aims to prevent poaching by rivals.

Quick commerce company Blinkit made several staffers sign an addendum to their employment contracts which has increased their notice period from nil up to two months, Moneycontrol reported citing people in the know. This comes at a time when companies in the rapid delivery space in India like Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy are fighting to get the top talent in the market. 

To combat talent poaching by competitors, Blinkit has revised its employment contracts, increasing notice periods to two months. The decision reflects the competitive landscape, as companies like Zepto and Swiggy aggressively recruit employees from e-commerce giants.(Reuters)
To combat talent poaching by competitors, Blinkit has revised its employment contracts, increasing notice periods to two months. The decision reflects the competitive landscape, as companies like Zepto and Swiggy aggressively recruit employees from e-commerce giants.(Reuters)

“Blinkit’s move is pre-emptive and also is a response to what is happening now. A well-funded competitor like Zepto, or a large rival like Flipkart, can make a handsome offer and easily poach talent from Blinkit. A lot of companies are doing that and Blinkit is taking measures to avoid losing talent,” a person aware of the development told Moneycontrol.

Read more: Nvidia's Jensen Huang is all praises for Elon Musk’s xAI supercomputer: ‘Superhuman’ feat

“In certain cases where Blinkit for sure knows an employee is going to a direct competitor, the employee is now sent on a garden leave for two months or is relieved immediately to avoid sensitive information being leaked out of Blinkit to others,” a second person told the outlet. 

Moreover, companies like Swiggy are actively hiring employees from e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon, the report added. Anshul Lodha, managing partner at Page Executive India, a recruitment consulting firm, told Moneycontrol, “Amazon is a hunting ground for talent for ad campaigns and search, Flipkart is best known for warehouse and backend operations talent (and) Swiggy is the preferred organisation for product and design talent."

Read more: Boom and crash: How have India's biggest IPOs performed?

He added, “Zepto has offered highly competitive salaries to (its) employees and also offered great annual/promotion increments… A high performer with a growth-stage quick commerce company (can) double (their) salary every year."

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On