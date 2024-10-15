'Nuclear test': Massive mushroom-shaped cloud erupts as Ravan effigy explodes at Dussehra event. Watch

A Dussehra celebration took an unexpected turn on Saturday when an effigy of the demon king Ravan exploded during the Ravan Dahan ceremony, leaving onlookers stunned. The moment, captured in a now-viral video, shows the towering effigy erupting in a blast that the internet compared to a "nuclear test." The video has since made waves on social media, with users reacting to the explosive spectacle. An effigy of Ravan exploded during Dussehra, sparking viral comparisons to a nuclear test. (X/@aryansingh2466)

Ravan Dahan gone awry

Dussehra, or Vijayadashmi, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The highlight of the celebration is the Ravan Dahan, where effigies of Ravan, his brother Kumbhakarna, and his son Meghnath are set ablaze to mark Lord Rama's victory over the demon king.

In this particular Dussehra event, however, things took a surprising turn. The video, now making rounds on social media, shows the crowd eagerly awaiting the lighting of the effigy, phones out to capture the moment. Moments after the effigy was lit, a sudden, massive explosion sent a mushroom-shaped cloud into the sky, reminiscent of a nuclear blast.

The unexpected blast caused panic among onlookers, with people running for cover as the shockwave from the explosion spread across the area. One user on X remarked, “Nuclear test,” while another commented, “This is scary.”

Elephant rampage in Bihar Dussehra procession

In a separate incident, a Dussehra procession in Bihar’s Chapra took a dangerous turn when an elephant, part of the festivities, went on a destructive rampage, damaging multiple vehicles in its path. The chaotic scenes unfolded in Bhuihli village, under the Ekma police station's jurisdiction, as the previously calm elephant suddenly lost control, sending shockwaves through the crowd.

Witnesses described the frightening sight as the elephant crushed a white car under its massive weight, rendering the vehicle unrecognisable. The rampaging animal even attempted to overturn a nearby bus, adding to the panic and confusion during the festival celebrations.

According to an Amar Ujala report, no serious injuries were reported in connection with the incident, despite the extensive damage caused. Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the elephant's unexpected behaviour.