Evening briefing: Fadnavis on Mahayuti's CM face; Khalistan operative behind Shaurya Chakra awardee's murder and more

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis hinted on Wednesday that Eknath Shinde could be the chief minister's face for ruling the Mahayuti government in the coming state assembly elections. Addressing a joint press conference with Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said that the ruling Mahayuti does not need to announce the candidate for the chief ministerial post “as our chief minister is sitting here”. Dig deeper. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde along with Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar during a press conference, in Mumbai on Oct. 16, 2024. (PTI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's anti-terror agency, has told the Supreme Court that a Canada-based man linked to the Khalistan Liberation Force had hatched a conspiracy to murder the Shaurya Chakra awardee teacher, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, in Punjab in 2020. The shocking revelation came amid tensions between India and Canada over the latter's fresh allegations in the murder case of Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Going

Persistent rain in Bengaluru has put a pale of doubt over whether a result could be possible in the first Test between India and New Zealand. While the first day of the Test was washed out, the forecast for the next few days this week in the city also looks bleak. India had miraculously managed to force a result out of their second Test against Bangladesh which was also hampered by rain and they may now have to do the same against the Kiwis if there is any play possible in the match. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Bollywood’s ‘desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra is back in India. The actor on Wednesday was spotted at the Mumbai airport, exuding effortless style. Her arrival in India is making her fans wonder about the reason behind the visit. We can exclusively confirm that her visit is not linked to her next Bollywood project. Ever since the news of her coming to India emerged, there have been many murmurs about the reason behind it. Some people are speculating that she is in town for her next Bollywood project, and some wondering if she has come to promote her next production venture, Paani. Dig deeper.

It's trending

As heavy rainfall batters Bengaluru, a young professional in the city has cautioned others against stepping out unless absolutely necessary. Sharing his own experience as a cautionary tale, the man, an employee of a major e-commerce website, said his two-wheeler stopped working on a waterlogged road, forcing him to push it all the way to a friend’s house nearby. While that in itself was frustrating, his ordeal did not end there. Dig deeper.

