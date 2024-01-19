Evening briefing: Gurmeet Ram Rahim again gets parole; Modi chants amid Siddaramaiah's presence; and more

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail after he was convicted in 2017 of raping two disciples, was granted a 50-day parole on Friday. The parole comes two months after the Sirsa-headquartered sect chief had walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district on November 21 last year after he was granted a 21-day furlough -- his third temporary release from jail in 2023. During his temporary release period, Gurmeet Ram Rahim will go to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district. Dig deeper. Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.(ANI)

More on Dera chief: No evidence of distortion, says HC quashing FIR against Ram Rahim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday taunted Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah at an event in Bengaluru, where the two leaders shared stage. As the crowd began chanting 'Modi-Modi', the Prime Minister turned towards the Congress leader and said “such things happen”. "Mukhyamantri ji, aisa hota rehta hai (Mr Chief Minister, such things often happen)," he said. Dig deeper.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Gabba. 329. Rishabh Pant. On this day, three years ago – January 19, 2021 – these three terms became immortal in Indian cricket history. India, fielding a depleted side – Virat Kohli had returned, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were injured – with their backs against the wall – achieved the unthinkable when they beat Australia by three wickets in arguably their greatest Test win of all time. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Matters

Prabhas has been in the news the last few days with claims being made that he donated ₹50 crore to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir’s consecration. There was also speculation that he came forward to sponsor expenses for the food on the consecration day, January 22. Prabhas’ team however spoke to India Today and set the record straight. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.