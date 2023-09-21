Evening briefing: India-Canada relations in numbers, Shashi Tharoor's Parliament speech; all the latest news

India-Canada relations have reached a historic low following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's claims of investigating "credible allegations" about Indian government agents' involvement in the murder of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India firmly denied these allegations, leading to a diplomatic row. India has now cautioned its nationals, especially students, in Canada to exercise "utmost caution" due to rising anti-India activities and hate crimes. In response, Canada's public safety minister asserted the country's safety. Furthermore, India's visa processing center in Canada has suspended services, citing "operational reasons," without providing further details. This dispute strains bilateral ties significantly. Dig deeper

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More news on India-Canada diplomatic spat 'Canadians from other countries too': MEA explains visa suspension

Shashi Tharoor 'surprised, disappointed' by Trudeau; ‘…should not get out of control’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor highlighted India's transformation into a technological superpower during a special session of Parliament. He emphasized that India, once perceived as underdeveloped with limited scientific knowledge, now holds a prominent position on the global stage. Tharoor noted the country's achievements, including the Mars mission, satellite launches, the forthcoming solar orbiter Aditya L1, and the ambitious plan to send people to Earth's orbiter by year-end. He proposed the idea of observing August 23 as National Space Day in the future. Tharoor's remarks celebrate India's technological advancements and its ability to compete with other nations. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More news on special Parliament session Derek O'brien quotes Yogi Adityanath's 2010 remark on women's quota in Rajya Sabha

‘Golden moment’: Modi thanks MPs, hails passage of women’s reservation bill in LS

The Latest News

San Francisco consulate attacks: NIA releases pictures of 10 suspects Dig deeper

Derek O'brien quotes Yogi Adityanath's 2010 remark on women's quota in Rajya Sabha Dig deeper

India News

New Delhi wants reduction in Canada diplomats: Interference in internal affairs Dig deeper

'Have full courage to talk on China…': Rajnath Singh to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Dig deeper

Global Matters

Pakistan's general elections to be held in last week of January 2024: Election Commission Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ukrainian and Polish ministers agree to work out solution to trade dispute: Kyiv Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Australia's cricket captain, Pat Cummins, responded with a succinct "No" when asked about a special plan to counter India's pacer, Mohammed Siraj, ahead of the ODI series opener in Mohali. Siraj recently achieved a remarkable feat by taking five wickets in just 17 balls, equalling Chaminda Vaas' record for the fastest five-wicket haul in an ODI during the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka. His stunning figures of 6/21 helped India dismiss Sri Lanka for just 50 runs, the lowest total conceded by India in ODI history. While Siraj came close to breaking Stuart Binny's record, Cummins remained unfazed by the challenge posed by the in-form bowler. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selena Gomez recently revealed her initial reservations about her 2022 Apple TV+ documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," during the Universal Music Group and Thrive Global’s Music and Health Conference. The documentary delved into six years of Selena's life, chronicling her struggles with mental illness, lupus, and bipolar disorder. She admitted to being hesitant about the project, fearing it might affect her career. However, once it was released, she felt a sense of relief and empowerment, despite finding it difficult to watch. She expressed pride in the documentary and the opportunity it gave her to share her experiences, acknowledging the support of her team in its creation. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Every September, India observes Rashtriya Poshan Maah, or National Nutrition Month. This tradition invokes nostalgic memories of locally sourced, wholesome meals from childhood. However, amidst the abundance of nutritional information today, misconceptions about traditional dietary staples persist. To mark the end of National Nutrition Month, Dr. Neeta Deshpande, Chief Medical Officer, and Rahul Maroli, CEO and Founder of Elevate Now, aimed to dispel these myths. They celebrated the affordability and nutritional value of local gems in an effort to promote healthier eating habits and preserve the essence of traditional Indian cuisine. Dig deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON