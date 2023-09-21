News / World News / Ukrainian and Polish ministers agree to work out solution to trade dispute: Kyiv

Ukrainian and Polish ministers agree to work out solution to trade dispute: Kyiv

Reuters |
Sep 21, 2023 03:15 PM IST

Ukraine said that two sides had confirmed their "close & constructive ties and agreed to work out an option to cooperate on export issues in near future".

Ukraine's farm minister, in a phone call with his Polish counterpart, has agreed to work out a solution to a trade dispute that is in the interests of both countries, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

Poland announced restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports on Friday (File)
The ministry said in a statement that the two sides had confirmed their "close and constructive ties and agreed to work out an option to cooperate on export issues in the near future".

Poland announced restrictions on Ukrainian grain imports on Friday after the European Commission decided not to extend a ban on imports into Ukraine's five EU neighbours.

