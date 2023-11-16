Evening briefing: Jaishankar raises Khalistan extremism with UK; seer accused in POCSO case gets bail

During his five-day visit to the UK, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed India's concerns about pro-Khalistani extremism, urging vigilance against the misuse of freedom of expression. He highlighted discussions with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on strengthening India-UK relations and reviewed the Roadmap 2030 implementation. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of protecting Indian diplomats following violent protests at India House. Meetings with UK Home Secretary James Cleverly and NSA Tim Barrow focused on countering extremism. The visit included talks with newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, discussions on regional issues, and gifting a signed cricket bat to PM Sunak. Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the visit, underscoring the deepening understanding between the countries and the momentum in India's growth. The visit aimed to consolidate historical ties and enhance bilateral cooperation within the framework of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Roadmap 2030. Dig Deeper Indian minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in London. (AP)

After nearly a year in judicial custody, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the pontiff of Chitradurga’s Murugharajendra Bruhanmutt, was released on bail. Accused of sexually harassing children in his mutt, he faced charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act. The Karnataka High Court granted bail on November 8, and after fulfilling bail conditions, Sharanaru's release was ordered by judge BK Komala. The legal dispute over the conversion of the body warrant into a judicial arrest warrant in another POCSO case was resolved, allowing Sharanaru to walk out of judicial custody. The case began in August 2022 when two girls accused him of sexual assault, leading to his arrest on September 1, 2022. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

In a stunning display at Wankhede Stadium, Virat Kohli outshone his idol Sachin Tendulkar by hitting his 50th ODI century during the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand. This record-breaking century, followed by Mohammed Shami's stellar bowling, secured India's spot in the final. Former captain Sourav Ganguly praised Kohli's achievement, noting his dominance with 711 runs in the tournament, breaking Tendulkar's triple World Cup records. Ganguly lauded India's overall performance under captain Rohit Sharma, emphasizing their incredible cricket. India, with the highest World Cup knockout total, awaits the final against South Africa or Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Kareena Kapoor declared Alia Bhatt as her favorite, while casually acknowledging herself as her own favorite too. Throughout the episode, Kareena asserted her uniqueness and claimed a league of her own, emphasizing her iconic roles in Bollywood. Alia, when questioned about being the best actor in India, hesitated, emphasizing the continuous pursuit of excellence. Kareena, who has faced trolls, revealed her resilience, while Alia, though claiming indifference to trolling, acknowledged avoiding discussions about her husband Ranbir Kapoor due to excessive trolling. The episode showcased Kareena's unapologetic self-confidence and ability to navigate personal and professional life seamlessly. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival, is fervently celebrated in Indian states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Nepal. Originating in the Mithila region of Nepal and Bihar, the four-day festival honors the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya, Lord Brahma's daughter. Beginning with Nahay Khay on November 17, it includes Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya. Devotees offer prasads like Thekua, Rasiya, bananas, Khajoor, Daabh nimbu, coconut, water chestnut, and sugarcane. The festival involves fasting, mainly by women, with rituals and offerings marking each day, culminating in an arghya to the rising sun. Dig Deeper

