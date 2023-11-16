‘Not about one facility’: India on Israel's raid at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

India on Thursday reiterated the need for humanitarian relief in Gaza amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.(ANI)

On a question on the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the issue is not particularly about one single facility.

"...This is not about one specific facility, India has always underlined the need for humanitarian relief. We talked about de-escalating the tension. We condemn terror attacks. We have given humanitarian aid," Bagchi said during a press briefing.

He also responded to a question about whether the Voice of Global South Summit, which will held in India on Friday, would discuss the Israel and Palestine issue.

"...Of course, the challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed. As I said, every country is free to say something that they feel bothers them. But I'm sure like in all high-level interactions, each participant will share their own perspective. The Objective is to hear from the Global South Summit…" the diplomat said.

Israel on Thursday renewed its military operation at Gaza's largest hospital, Al Shifa. Tel Aviv claims that the hospital is used by Hamas as a command centre, which is hidden beneath thousands of patients, medics and displaced people.

Besides Israel, the United States also claims that Hamas has built tunnels below the Al-Shifa complex, which has become a focal point in the war, according to AFP.

The Palestinian militant group and directors at the hospital, however, have denied the charge.

Israel's raid at the hospital has been criticised by several Arab nations and humanitarian agencies.

Before Israel first sent troops into the hospital complex on Wednesday, UN agencies estimated that 2,300 patients, staff and displaced civilians were sheltering at Al-Shifa.

According to AFP, witnesses have described conditions inside the hospital as horrific, with medical procedures performed without anaesthetic, families with scant food or water living in corridors, and the stench of decomposing corpses filling the air.

