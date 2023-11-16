close_game
close_game
News / World News / 26 dead, dozens hospitalised in China building fire: Report

26 dead, dozens hospitalised in China building fire: Report

AFP |
Nov 16, 2023 03:00 PM IST

Video footage posted on social media site Weibo showed bright flames and thick black smoke billowing from the building, while dozens of people watched.

Twenty-six people have died and dozens were sent to hospital after a fire tore through a building in northern China's Shanxi province on Thursday, state media reported.

Fire burns at the Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building, in Luliang City, Shanxi province, China. (Reuters)
Fire burns at the Yongju Coal Industry Joint Building, in Luliang City, Shanxi province, China. (Reuters)

The fire started at a four-storey building belonging to the Yongju coal company in Shanxi province's Luliang city at around 6:50 am local time (2250 GMT on Wednesday), state media said, citing local authorities.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Twenty-six people were confirmed dead, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Earlier, broadcaster CCTV said that 63 people had been evacuated, 51 of whom were hospitalised.

The reports did not say if any of those taken to hospital had died.

"Rescue work is still in progress and the cause of the fire is under investigation," CCTV reported.

A later update said the fire had "now been brought under control".

Video footage posted on social media site Weibo showed bright flames and thick black smoke billowing from the building, while dozens of people stood in the parking lot watching.

The building shown in the video matched images of the coal company's headquarters posted on its website.

Emergency response personnel could be seen in the footage racing to put on protective gear outside a fire truck parked at the building's entrance.

Industrial accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

In July, 11 people died after the roof of a school gym collapsed in the country's northeast.

The month before, an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China left 31 dead and prompted official pledges of a nationwide campaign to promote workplace safety.

In April, a hospital fire in Beijing killed 29 people and forced desperate survivors to jump out of windows to escape.

One of the worst such accidents took place in 2015 in Tianjin, where a gigantic explosion at a chemical warehouse killed at least 165 people.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out