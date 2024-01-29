 Evening briefing: Kejriwal reacts to Nitish Kumar's flip-flop | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening briefing: Kejriwal reacts to Nitish Kumar's flip-flop; Rahul Gandhi aims at govt over UGC guidelines; and more

Evening briefing: Kejriwal reacts to Nitish Kumar's flip-flop; Rahul Gandhi aims at govt over UGC guidelines; and more

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2024 06:30 PM IST

Check here the shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday reacted to Nitish Kumar's switch to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying such conduct is not good for democracy. He also predicted that Kumar's entry will harm NDA's poll prospects in Bihar. "I think Nitish Kumar should not have gone there. He didn't do the right thing. It is not right for democracy. I think this will harm the NDA in Bihar, and the INDIA alliance will benefit from it," Kejriwal said. Dig deeper.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.(ANI)
More on the politics in Bihar: Cong's 'Aaya Kumar, Gaya Kumar’ jibe at Nitish after Bihar CM dumps INDIA bloc

Ram temple, Nitish Kumar. What next? BJP's Lok Sabha poll plans in top gear

The Congress on Monday demanded that the government scrap the draft guidelines by the University Grants Commission, which proposed that positions reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes can be declared unreserved if enough candidates from these categories were not available. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said UGC’s new draft was a conspiracy to end the reservation benefit extended to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC). Dig deeper.

Latest News

Centre extends ban on SIMI under UAPA for another 5 years. Dig deeper.

India drops to 5th position on Maldives' top 10 tourism markets, China at 3. Dig deeper.

India News

Mallikarjun Kharge warns of 'last election' if Narendra Modi becomes PM again. Dig deeper.

CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha polls, says West Bengal BJP chief. Dig deeper.

Global Matter

Maldives' main Opposition party to file impeachment motion against President Muizzu. Dig deeper.

'Israel ceasefire activists spreading Putin's message', Nancy Pelosi seeks probe into pro-Palestine supporters' funding. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

Actor Abhishek Kumar has spoken about Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, as well as one of the most talked-about contestant this season, actor Ankita Lokhande. In an interview with Timesnownews.com, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17 revealed why he thinks Ankita missed out on the winner's trophy. Dig deeper.

Sports Going

Team India incurred a huge blow just three days before the start of the second Test against England as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul have been ruled out of the contest at the Dr. Y.S.Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. BCCI's selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, have hence made wholesome changes to the squad for the second Test, adding three players, two of whom could possibly make a debut for India in the next match. Dig deeper.

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

    HT News Desk

Monday, January 29, 2024
