The horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata sparked nationwide outrage and protests by medical practitioners and students, demanding a transparent investigation and improved safety norms for doctors on call at hospitals. The incident at the RG Kar Medical College also brought attention to the violence and harassment that doctors are exposed to in the overburdened healthcare system. Amid protests and calls for better safety measures at hospitals, doctors are demanding a central law to be put in place for the protection of medical workers. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), in its recent letter to the health ministry, said that while all 25 states have laws in place for the protection of doctors, the implementation is inefficient. Dig deeper. New Delhi: Doctors raise slogans during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who carved the Ram Lalla idol installed at the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has been denied a US visa to attend a three-day conference in Virginia. Arun Yogiraj was reportedly scheduled to attend the 12th AKKA World Kannada Conference (WKC 2024), set to take place from August 30 to September 1. “Your remarkable contributions to the field of sculpture have caught our attention, and we believe that your artistic vision would greatly enrich our conference. Your work embodies the spirit of creativity and innovation, qualities that align perfectly with the objectives of our event,” the invitation letter read. Dig deeper.

Vinesh Phogat's pursuit of an Olympic medal in Paris 2024 has suffered a series of delays in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) verdict. Initially disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final for being just 100 grams overweight, Phogat had appealed to CAS, arguing that she was “within the permissible weight limit when she qualified for the final.” As a result, she claims she deserves a shared silver medal. The verdict, originally expected before the end of the Paris Olympics, has been postponed multiple times. The latest deferral moves the decision to Aug.16 and has left Phogat and her supporters in suspense. Dig deeper.

Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul had the most talked about rivalry in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The former housemates are in no mood to burry the hatchet and have gone on-record to speak against each other even after the reality show's finale. Ranvir, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, responded to Sana's ‘male chauvinist’ comment and said being a girl doesn't give her the license to be unapologetic. Ranvir, reacted to Sana's remarks where she labelled him as a ‘sexist,’ and opined, “I believe Sana is a female chauvinist. You only get respect when you give it to others. Being a girl is not a license to misbehave and be unapologetic. When she told me something, I gave it back, so now she shouldn’t be crying over me disrespecting her.” Dig deeper.

Neeraj Chopra is one of the most loved athletes of the country. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion is loved all over the world for his stellar performances. In the Paris 2024 Olympics, Neeraj bagged the silver medal for javelin throw of 89.45 meters – his personal best. Neeraj Chopra follows a strict diet and a fitness routine to stay in shape. However, the athlete occasionally enjoys a serving of golgappa to satisfy his tastebuds. Here’s all that we need to know about his diet, cheat meals and his fitness routine. In sports, the body fat percentage is determined by the kind of sports one participates in. While for bodybuilders, the body fat percentage should be 3-5 percent, for activity sports such as javelin throw, one requires to have 10-10.5 percent body fat. Dig deeper.