Vinesh Phogat's pursuit of an Olympic medal in Paris 2024 has suffered a series of delays in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) verdict. Initially disqualified from the women's 50kg wrestling final for being just 100 grams overweight, Phogat had appealed to CAS, arguing that she was “within the permissible weight limit when she qualified for the final.” As a result, she claims she deserves a shared silver medal. Good news for Vinesh Phogat? Delay in CAS verdict a silver lining for Olympic medal; case viewed as glass half-full(AP)

The verdict, originally expected before the end of the Paris Olympics, has been postponed multiple times. The latest deferral moves the decision to Aug.16 and has left Phogat and her supporters in suspense.

“The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6:00 pm (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024,” the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said on Tuesday.

Despite the uncertainty, this delay may actually work in Phogat’s favor. According to her legal team, led by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, the repeated extensions suggest that CAS is carefully considering the case. Singhania expressed optimism, noting that the thorough deliberation could indicate a positive outcome for Phogat, as the arbitrator appears to be taking the matter seriously.

“We all believe. Yes, the ad-hoc panel of the CAS has a time limit of 24 hours. The fact that they have extended the verdict deadline more than once means they are thinking about his matter seriously. If the Arbitrator madam is thinking about it, it’s good for us,” Singhania told India Today.

According to Singhania, while the success rate at CAS is generally low, the ongoing deliberation gives hope that Phogat’s case could result in a landmark decision.

“I have fought many cases at the CAS in the past. The success rate at CAS is very low. In this matter, we are asking for a landmark decision from the arbitrator. It’s a little difficult, but let’s hope something big happens. Let’s all pray for Vinesh. Let’s hope she gets a medal. Even if she doesn’t get it, she is a champion,” Singhania told India Today.

In the broader context, this situation is an example of the complexity and high stakes of Olympic competition, where even the smallest margin can determine an athlete's fate.

Phogat's legal representation also includes French lawyers Joelle Monlouis, Estelle Ivanova, Habbine Estelle Kim, and Charles Amson. These lawyers were appointed by the Paris Bar and offered their services free of charge. They have been assisting the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with the application process.