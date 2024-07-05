Evening briefing: Mahua Moitra's jibe at NCW chief triggers row, Lalu Yadav predicts Modi govt will fall by August; more

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday lashed out at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra over her remark against National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma. Moitra, on Thursday, commented on a video posted on X, showing the NCW chief's arrival at the site of a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The video drew attention as it showed Rekha Sharma walking, with her hands free while someone walked behind her holding an umbrella, an action which seemed insensitive to many. Dig deeper New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Friday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre can fall by August and elections can happen anytime. "I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi's government in Delhi is very weak and it can fall by August...," the former Union minister said at an event to mark his party's foundation day. Dig deeper

Latest News

Supreme Court to consider review petitions against the same-sex marriage verdict on July 10. Dig deeper

Mumbai carries out impressive overnight clean-up after T20 World Cup celebration. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Victoria Starmer: the low-profile wife of new UK PM. Dig deeper

As Iran holds presidential election, envoy to India says new leader to be elected by… Dig deeper

Sports Goings

If winning the T20 World Cup meant the world and beyond to Team India and the 15 who participated in the tournament, it was equally special to those who couldn't be a part of it. As the seniors fought tooth and nail against the top teams in the world – first in the USA and then the Caribbean – the many youngsters who looked up to them prayed in unison, especially the 15 who were Zimbabwe-bound, celebrated India's T20 World Cup win with equal enthusiasm and aplomb. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27 to good reviews. The film features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Kamal Haasan played Supreme Yaskin in the film and a concept artist from UAE revealed one of his rejected looks for the film. A designer named Ajay Sreekumar took to Instagram to share a few concept designs of Kamal’s character. The look is intriguing, with body modifications, clunky gold jewellery, a breastplate, contraptions on his chin and bald head, and a white garment that seems to flow on his body.. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning)