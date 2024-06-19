 Evening briefing: Nadda's action plan on heatwave situation; Kharge wants statues in Parliament restored; more news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Evening briefing: Nadda's action plan on heatwave situation; Kharge wants statues in Parliament restored; more news

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 06:28 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed the officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to those affected from heatwave. While reviewing the heatwave situation and preparedness of central government hospitals, Nadda directed for special heatwave units to be started in those hospitals. Dig Deeper

Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed the officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to those affected from heatwave. (File photo)
Union health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday directed the officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared to provide the best healthcare to those affected from heatwave. (File photo)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman opposing the relocation of statues of prominent leaders from designated spaces in the Parliament complex to the newly inaugurated Prerna Sthal and demanded that they should be restored to their original places. The Prerna Sthal, inaugurated recently by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, now hosts sculptures of prominent leaders that were earlier placed at various locations within the complex. Dig Deeper

Latest News

‘Money trail worth 45 crore traced’: What ED told court while seeking extension of Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody

Hamare Baarah: Bombay HC allows release, makers agree to delete objectionable portions

India News

Hijab ban part of dress code, not against Muslims, Mumbai college tells HC

Reasi terror attack: J&K Police makes first arrest, says accused Hakim provided logistics to terrorists

Global Matters

Big setback for Netanyahu as ‘fumed’ White House rejects his weapons delay claims, cancels high-level talks in US

Vladimir Putin signs pact with Kim Jong Un: ‘Russia & North Korea vowed…’

Sports Goings

A video of veteran Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf went viral on social media on Tuesday. In it, he is seen having an altercation with a group of Pakistan fans whom he mistook as Indians. Haris later clarified what caused him to lose his temper during that exchange with that group of people in the USA. However, on Wednesday, he accepted his mistake over aggressively shouting, "Ye tera India nahi hai (This is not your India)." Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The trailer for Tahira Kashyap's feature directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti introduces its three parallel leads – three women of varying ages and backgrounds, facing different conflicts in the hustle-bustle of a big city. The film stars Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

In the digital age, the sight of a child engrossed in a gadget is all too familiar. Surrounded by screens, smartphones, tablets, and video games, they are captivated by the allure of technology. Whether it's a toddler fascinated by colourful apps or a teenager glued to social media, the presence of screens is ubiquitous. While technology can enrich our lives, excessive use can have detrimental effects, especially on young minds. Children addicted to gadgets often exhibit symptoms like irritability, poor academic performance, and social withdrawal. As parents, it's natural to feel concerned and overwhelmed by this phenomenon. However, there are practical steps we can take to address and manage our child's gadget addiction. Dig Deeper

