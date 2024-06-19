‘Money trail worth 45 crore traced’: What ED told court while seeking extension of Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until July 3 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the AAP office ahead of his surrender at the Tihar jail in New Delhi on June 2.(PTI)

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on March 21.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate to make AAP accused in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail for 21 days on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. He surrendered at the Tihar jail on June 2.

During Wednesday's hearing, the court sought to know why the extension of judicial custody is required.

The counsel for ED submitted that Vinod Chauhan received ₹25 crore from K Kavitha's personal assistant through Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election, reported ANI.

During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that ₹25 crore was part of the ₹100 crore money trail. He also added that so far, ₹45 crore has been traced. Till now ₹45 crore money trail has been traced.

Also Read | Delhi HC asks Sunita Kejriwal to take down Arvind Kejriwal's court video from social media

The IO also said that Vinod Chauhan is being investigated and that a prosecution complaint will be filed against him by the end of this month.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general SV Raju said that everything linked to the case has ultimately boiled down to Kejriwal's role. He further clarified that the CBI, not the ED, brought the allegations that Kejriwal demanded a ₹100 crore bribe.

Vivek Jain, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, however, opposed the ED's application seeking an extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying the extension of his custody and asserted that the application is “bereft of merits.”

“We are objecting to the judicial remand. The arrest has already been challenged. It's sub judice before the Supreme Court,” the counsel said.

(Inputs from ANI)