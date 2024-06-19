 ‘Money trail worth ₹45 crore traced’: What ED told court while seeking extension of Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Money trail worth 45 crore traced’: What ED told court while seeking extension of Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 04:51 PM IST

The court has extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal and one other accused till July 3.

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody until July 3 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the AAP office ahead of his surrender at the Tihar jail in New Delhi on June 2.(PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at the AAP office ahead of his surrender at the Tihar jail in New Delhi on June 2.(PTI)

Kejriwal is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on March 21.

The Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail for 21 days on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections. He surrendered at the Tihar jail on June 2.

During Wednesday's hearing, the court sought to know why the extension of judicial custody is required.

The counsel for ED submitted that Vinod Chauhan received 25 crore from K Kavitha's personal assistant through Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election, reported ANI.

During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that 25 crore was part of the 100 crore money trail. He also added that so far, 45 crore has been traced. Till now 45 crore money trail has been traced.

The IO also said that Vinod Chauhan is being investigated and that a prosecution complaint will be filed against him by the end of this month.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general SV Raju said that everything linked to the case has ultimately boiled down to Kejriwal's role. He further clarified that the CBI, not the ED, brought the allegations that Kejriwal demanded a 100 crore bribe.

Vivek Jain, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, however, opposed the ED's application seeking an extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying the extension of his custody and asserted that the application is “bereft of merits.”

“We are objecting to the judicial remand. The arrest has already been challenged. It's sub judice before the Supreme Court,” the counsel said.

(Inputs from ANI)

News / India News / ‘Money trail worth 45 crore traced’: What ED told court while seeking extension of Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody
