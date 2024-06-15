Delhi high court asks Sunita Kejriwal to take down Arvind Kejriwal's court video from social media

The Delhi high court has directed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to take down from her social media accounts a video recording of her husband addressing a Delhi court. The court has also ordered the social media companies to pull down posts linked to the video. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita Kejriwal and other family members wait in a queue to cast vote at a polling station. (PTI file photo)

The high court has also issued a notice to all the parties in the PIL, filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, seeking action for violating the court’s video conferencing rules when Kejriwal was produced before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on March 28.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Sunita Kejriwal is one among five individuals asked to take down the social media posts.

The court has listed the matter on July 9.

Arvind Kejriwal had addressed Special Judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja in person on March 28, after he was produced before the court for a second time following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

After the audio and video recordings of the address went viral on social media, Sunita Kejriwal had retweeted the visuals.

The Delhi high court asked X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to take down videos with similar content when it is brought to their notice.

A division bench comprising Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma issued the notice on the PIL filed by the Delhi-based lawyer, Vaibhav Singh.

On March 21, Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the excise policy scam after he ignored nine summonses sent by the agency. The Delhi high court later upheld the agency's action.

Arvind Kejriwal later moved the Supreme Court against his arrest.

In May, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail for 21 days, to allow him to campaign for his Aam Aadmi Party during the Lok Sabha elections.

He surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities on June 2, as directed by the Supreme Court.

Sunita Kejriwal, an ex-bureaucrat, had campaigned extensively for the AAP in the Lok Sabha elections. The party, however, couldn't win even a single seat in the national capital.