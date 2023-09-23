Evening briefing: Punjab MP on Raghav-Parineeti wedding, ex-Punjab CM Amarinder Singh slams Trudeau; all the latest news

Punjab MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticised the extravagant security arrangements and expenses surrounding the wedding of Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. She referred to Chadha as Arvind Kejriwal's 'blue-eyed boy' and questioned the government's use of a ₹50,000 crore loan taken in the past 18 months. The wedding, taking place in Udaipur, has drawn attention for its lavish spending, prompting allegations of extravagance from the BJP. Delhi BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva questioned how an MP who declared ₹2.44 lakh in income for 2020-2021 could afford a ₹10 lakh per night Maharaja Suite at the Leela Palace Hotel. Dig deeper Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are set to get married in Udaipur.(File)

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for baseless allegations regarding Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani extremist and wanted terrorist, in Canada. Singh, in an opinion article, highlighted India's prior efforts to address concerns about Canada sheltering anti-India elements and terrorists. He noted that during a 2018 meeting, he handed Trudeau a list of nine A-category terrorists for action, which Canada allegedly ignored. Singh described Trudeau's allegations as unsurprising, accusing him of playing to extremists. He also raised questions about Canada's response to attacks on Indian consulates and Hindu places of worship in the country. Dig deeper

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

In the ODI series opener between India and Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, the spotlight initially fell on Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill. However, Ravichandran Ashwin's name garnered significant attention during India's innings. Ashwin, a veteran off-spinning all-rounder, made a surprise return to the Indian ODI side just weeks before the ODI World Cup. Despite not achieving extraordinary success, the 37-year-old received praise from legendary cricketers. Ashwin's comeback was unexpected due to his absence from the format; his last ODI appearance was in January 2022 in South Africa, marking his only two ODI matches in six years. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The third season of Shark Tank India has commenced filming with a lineup of returning Sharks, including Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain, who were seen donning vibrant power suits and gowns in on-set pictures. The official Instagram account of the show announced the start of Season 3 with enthusiasm. However, fans expressed their desire for the comeback of former Sharks, Ashneer Grover and Peyush Bansal, flooding the comments section with their demands. Despite the anticipation for the new season, viewers are eagerly awaiting updates on whether these popular entrepreneurs will return to the Shark Tank India stage. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Achieving a radiant smile while managing sensitive teeth requires a strategic approach prioritizing dental health. Dr. Rajesh Shetty, Clinical Director at Dazzle Dental Clinic in Mumbai, stressed the importance of identifying the cause of tooth sensitivity, which can result from factors like decay, gum issues, enamel erosion, or exposed tooth roots. Addressing the underlying issue is crucial before pursuing teeth whitening, as neglect can worsen sensitivity. For those seeking teeth whitening, options include gentle whitening toothpaste designed for sensitive teeth and consulting dental professionals for in-office treatments with desensitizing gels or custom-fitted whitening trays. The key is selecting a method that balances effectiveness with sensitivity care. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.