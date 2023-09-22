News / India News / Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab; SAD chief's ‘jungle raj’ dig at Bhagwant Mann

Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab; SAD chief's ‘jungle raj’ dig at Bhagwant Mann

ByHT News Desk
Sep 22, 2023 09:04 PM IST

The incident also sparked a political row with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hitting out at the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government.

In a shocking development, a Kabaddi player was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants in Punjab's Kapurthala district. According to media reports, the incident which took place a few days ago came to light after the assailants threw the man's cut-up body parts in front of his house.

Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab
Kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab

The incident also sparked a political row with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hitting out at the Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Stating that there is a “jungle raj” in Punjab, the SAD chief urged CM Mann to resign.

Also read: Flooded with calls from Punjabis in Canada: Sukhbir after meeting Shah

"Shocked to learn about the brutal killing of a young Kabaddi player at vill Dhilwan in Kapurthala. See the level of fearlessness of the murderers; they knocked at the door and told the parents: "Aah maar ditta tuhada Sher putt". This isn't an isolated incident. There is complete Jungle Raj prevailing in Punjab, where murders, loot, snatchings and robberies are becoming an everyday affair," the SAD chief wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added, “It's a proven fact that @BhagwantMann is unable to handle the situation. He should step down without any further delay.”

Meanwhile, reports said that no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out