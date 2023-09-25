Evening briefing: Rahul Gandhi's ‘secret remote control’ swipe at Modi; row over honouring Nazi veteran; all latest news

Rahul Gandhi, in an event where he launched the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana in Chhattisgarh, accused PM Narendra Modi of using a "secret" remote control to benefit certain individuals, citing the example of Adani's involvement in Mumbai airport privatization. He contrasted this with his own party's transparency in decision-making. He also mentioned his confrontation with PM Modi in the Lok Sabha over Adani, which allegedly led to the cancellation of his Lok Sabha membership. Meanwhile, PM Modi, in a rally in Madhya Pradesh, criticized the Congress as a party with "rusted iron" and warned it could push the state back into the BIMARU category. Both states are heading for elections in the coming months. Dig deeper

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during the launch of the 'Gramin Awas Nyay Yojana',(PTI)

The Kremlin has strongly criticized the recognition of a Ukrainian man, Yaroslav Hunka, who served in a Waffen SS unit under Adolf Hitler during World War Two, as a hero in Canada's parliament. During a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Hunka received two standing ovations from Canadian lawmakers, leading to an apology from the speaker of Canada's parliament to Jewish groups. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced the incident, stating that it displayed a careless disregard for historical truth and emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of Nazi crimes. Peskov also expressed concern that many in Western countries, including Canada, lack awareness of World War II history and the threat of fascism. Dig deeper

A world-class cruise terminal is set to be established in Varanasi, according to Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal Dig deeper

Meet Naba Banerjee, a Kolkata-born individual who is identified as Airbnb's expert in AI focused on preventing disruptive gatherings and parties. Dig deeper

Rahul Gandhi has labeled the caste census as an "X-ray of India" but alleges that the Prime Minister is reluctant to release the data to the public. Dig deeper

Prime Minister Modi refers to Rajasthan's 'Sanatan' in a critical statement about India, suggesting that those causing harm will be removed or uprooted. Dig deeper

In a thrilling final of the women's cricket event at the Asian Games, Team India secured a historic gold medal with an exceptional performance. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues delivered powerful innings, while Titas Sadhu's outstanding bowling performance played a crucial role in India's success. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team celebrated a remarkable 19-run victory over Sri Lanka in Hangzhou. Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Harbhajan Singh extended their congratulations to the team for this historic achievement. Tendulkar, in a special message on X (formerly Twitter), celebrated the Women In Blue's gold medal triumph, marking a significant moment in Asian Games history. Dig deeper

Two Americans have initiated a lawsuit against the FBI, and the headline hints at explaining the reasons behind their legal action. Dig deeper

Canada's recognition of a Nazi veteran in its parliament has drawn an "outrageous" response from the Kremlin. Dig deeper

Amy Jackson has addressed negative comments regarding her recent Instagram posts. In an interview with The Times of India, she expressed her disappointment at the insensitive comments on her appearance. Amy, who has been working on a project in the UK, explained that her transformation was for a character role. She criticized the online backlash from primarily male Indian audiences, contrasting it with the positive reactions male actors receive when they undergo significant physical changes for roles. Amy also reacted positively to comparisons with Cillian Murphy, stating that she's flattered by the resemblance and even joked about preparing a Birmingham accent for a potential comeback. Dig deeper

Asian Games 2023: Top contenders from India

Eid Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid al-Nabi or simply Mawlid, marks the birth of the Prophet Muhammad. Its observance varies widely across Muslim traditions and cultures. Some Muslims do not celebrate it, considering it an innovation in Islam, while others use it as an occasion to express their love for the Prophet. The festivities range from quiet reflection to lively celebrations, often involving vibrant clothing and intricate henna art on hands. This holiday falls on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal in the Islamic lunar calendar, causing its date to vary in the Gregorian calendar due to the lunar calendar's dependence on the moon's cycles. Dig deeper

