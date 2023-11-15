Evening briefing: Rahul's retort to PM's 'moorkh' jibe, Kejriwal writes to LG over removal of chief secy; latest news

In a strongly worded retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "moorkhon ke sardar" (the leader of stupid people) jibe, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that PM's “abusive words” against him betray his exasperation. Accusing the Modi government of giving money to Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, Gandhi said his goal was to dole out as much money to the poor sections of the country. "Wherever PM Modi goes, he uses bad words against me, he abuses me, talks nonsense. I don't care much about this. I have told you my goal already. He can call me any name, I don't really care. My goal is -- jitna paisa Narendra Modi Adani ko deta hai utna paisa me gareebo ko dunga (I will give as much money to the poor people of the country as Narendra Modi gives to Adani)," he said. Gandhi said the fact that Modi was using "abusive words" against him proved he had been doing something right. Dig Deeper

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (X/Congress)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena recommending immediate removal of chief secretary Naresh Kumar in the alleged corruption case involving land pocket acquisition for Dwarka expressway, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The chief minister has also recommended Delhi LG to send the report submitted by vigilance minister Atishi in connection with the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further investigation, the officials added. No immediate reaction was available from Kumar or the LG secretariat regarding Kejriwal’s letter. On Tuesday, Kumar denied the charges and said he welcomed an investigation. “Let CBI/ED also investigate such conspiracy being done by vested interests, including public authorities, to malign me, against whom action has been taken by me, including removal from services/posts, suspension, referring cases to ED, CBI and Delhi Police with approval of the competent authorities for investigation,” he said in a statement. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi releases 15th instalment of PM-KISAN, hits out at previous govts. Dig Deeper

SC protects stone carvings at Aravalli, seeks Haryana’s response. Dig Deeper

China launches world's fastest internet: ‘Can transmit 150 movies in 1 second’. Dig Deeper

India News

India should spend $1 billion annually to train school teachers: Narayana Murthy. Dig Deeper

38 dead after Kishtwar-Jammu bus veers off road, falls 250 metres in Doda: Police. Dig Deeper

‘Cong used you as a votebank, does drama’: KCR tells voters in Telangana rally. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Israel says weapons found in Al Shifa hospital: ‘Concrete proof that Hamas…’ Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dubai plans to replace world's busiest airport with even bigger one. Dig Deeper

Turkey's Erdogan asks ‘goner’ Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Do you have nuclear bombs’. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Tiger 3 worldwide box office collection day 3: Tiger 3, helmed by Maneesh Sharma, has so far grossed ₹240 crore at the global box office. Taking to X (previously known as Twitter), Yash Raj Films on Wednesday shared a poster with details of the box office collection of Tiger 3. It read, "The biggest 3 day opening weekend for the Tiger franchise. The biggest opening weekend for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. ₹240 crore ($28.92 million) worldwide gross. India ₹180.5 crore GBOC ( ₹148.50 crore NBOC). Overseas ₹59.50 cr GBOC ($7.15 m)." The tweet read, “A weekend full of celebrations! #Tiger3 continues to rule over hearts and theatres! Watch Tiger 3 at your nearest big screen in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu...” The action film entered the ₹100 crore club in India in just two days. On day 2, the film minted ₹58 crore at the Indian box office, which took the film's total collection to ₹101 crore in just 2 days. Currently, the domestic total stands at ₹144 crore, as per Sacnilk. Figures by YRF are much higher. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail