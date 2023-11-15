‘Cong used you as a votebank, does drama’: KCR tells voters in Telangana rally

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Wednesday hit out at opposition Congress, accusing it of doing drama in the name of secularism.



Addressing a poll rally in Nizamabad, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief said," Congress used you (people) as a votebank. Now also Congress does drama, they say they will shut down 'Nafrat ka Dukaan'. I want to ask, by whose hands did Babri Masjid's destruction happen? Who made it happen?"



“Today, they(Congress) will say nice things but if they're secular they should stay like that forever," Rao added. KCR said that no communal riots took place in the state during his government's rule since 2014 in the state.

The chief minister said that no communal riots took place in the state during his government's rule since 2014 in the state. “Telangana would remain secular as long as KCR is alive," he said.

“Nobody can separate. We will work together. Muslims would work for Hindus and Hindus would work for Muslims. We will take forward our state like two brothers,” Rao added.



KCR's BRS is eyeing a third straight term in power in Telangana since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The ruling party is pitted against the Congress and the BJP who are looking to dislodge KCR from power.



Telangana will vote in a single phase election to elect its 117-member assembly on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.



