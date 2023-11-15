close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israel says weapons found in Al Shifa hospital: ‘Concrete proof that Hamas…’

Israel says weapons found in Al Shifa hospital: ‘Concrete proof that Hamas…’

ByMallika Soni
Nov 15, 2023 05:42 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: There had been no fighting inside the hospital complex after the soldiers arrived during the night, Israeli official said.

Israeli troops found weapons and "terror infrastructure" during an on-going raid within Al Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip, a senior military official said as per news agency Reuters. Although, there had been no fighting inside the hospital complex after the soldiers arrived during the night, he said as there was no friction with medical staff or patients.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers during a military operation around at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.(AFP)
Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers during a military operation around at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.(AFP)

They were in a different section of the site, he said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"IDF soldiers have already found weapons and other terror infrastructure. In the last hour, we saw concrete evidence that Hamas terrorists used the Shifa hospital as a terror headquarter," the official said without specifying what part of the hospital troops were searching.

The evidence would be presented later, he said, adding, “This is an extremely precise and targeted operation. Our forces are present in one specific area of the very large Shifa hospital complex.”

It is unclear how long the raid would last.

Read more: Turkey's Erdogan asks ‘goner’ Benjamin Netanyahu: ‘Do you have nuclear bombs’

"Our soldiers are making a slow and deliberate progress based on our intelligence," he said.

The official said that four terrorists had died in a gunfight outside Al Shifa when Israeli soldiers sought to enter the complex. Soldiers had interrogated individuals found in the area they were searching, he said.

"I have an understanding that one of them is Hamas," he informed.

Earlier, Israel said that Hamas has used Al Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, as a cover for their operations. Hamas and hospital staff have denied this claim.

The United Nations and the Red Cross voiced alarm after Israeli forces raided the hospital.

"I'm appalled by reports of military raids in Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said, adding, "The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns. Hospitals are not battlegrounds."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out