Evening briefing: Row over P Chidambaram's remarks on new criminal laws, residential building collapses in Surat; & more

Taking exception to P Chidambaram's stinging observations on the three new criminal laws, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday termed the ex-Union minister's statement as ‘inexcusable’ and demanded that the former must withdraw his ‘derogatory, defamatory, and insulting' comments. Dig deeper Congress leader P Chidambaram. (ANI)

A four-storeyed building collapsed in Sachin area of Surat on Saturday, news agencies including ANI and PTI reported. Several people are feared trapped. Police and fire department teams have rushed at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. “We received information that a six-storey building has collapsed. As per primary information, almost 4-5 flats were occupied. One lady has been rescued but about 3-4 people are (still) trapped inside the rubble. Both NDRF and SDRF teams are working (to rescue them)" Surat collector Sourabh Pardhi told PTI. Dig deeper

Latest News

BJP will soon form government in Bengal and Kerala: Tripura CM Manik Saha. Dig deeper

Delhi HC allows woman to medically terminate 30-week pregnancy. Here's why. Dig deeper

Global Matters

5 key takeaways from Joe Biden's interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. Dig deeper

New UK Prime Minister Starmer says controversial Rwanda deportation plan is 'dead and buried'. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Emotions have been running high in Indian cricket ever since they won the T20 World Cup, beating South Africa in the final last week. Their new journey in this format with a young side in Zimbabwe began on a similar note. However, the reasons for the emotions were very different this time around. Riyan Parag was at the centre of that. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

We're still swooning over Radhika Merchant's sangeet photos, and now her second look is out! After dazzling in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her first appearance, she effortlessly showcased her glamorous side in a sparkling Manish Malhotra saree for her second look at the sangeet ceremony. With back-to-back stunning outfits, the bride-to-be is creating a major fashion buzz. Dig deeper

