BJP will soon form government in Bengal and Kerala: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will soon form government in West Bengal and Kerala as the people trust the party for its commitment to development activities. Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha (Twitter/@DrManikSaha2)

“The BJP is hopeful of forming a government in West Bengal and Kerala with an increase of public faith in the BJP due to commitment for developmental activities”, Saha said while addressing an event held at Town Bardowali, his home turf in Agartala on Friday.

Saha alleged that the West Bengal chief minister-led ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) used police to prevent the BJP from holding political rallies in the state but later released them.

“If we focus on development, there is no need for concern. In our efforts for people’s development, why should anyone obstruct voters? While we have eradicated this practice, it still persists in West Bengal,” Saha said.

Saha said that the BJP achieved success in Odisha due to the government’s development initiatives, and “we expect to replicate this success soon in West Bengal and Kerala”.

The BJP won the Odisha assembly polls held this year after bagging a majority in the 78 seats, bringing an end to the 24-year tenure of chief minister Naveen Patnaik.

Saha also thanked the people for the BJP’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls. “In a democracy, the blessing of the public gods is the greatest achievement. Thanks to all the residents of the congratulatory meeting organized today by Town No. 8 Baradowali Mandal for the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates with huge votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections,” he wrote on X.