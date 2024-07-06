‘Inexcusable’: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar slams P Chidambaram for ‘part-timers’ remark on new criminal laws
The Rajya Sabha chairman said that the Congress veteran must withdraw his ‘derogatory, defamatory, and insulting' observations.
Taking exception to P Chidambaram's stinging observations on the three new criminal laws, Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday termed the ex-Union minister's statement as ‘inexcusable’ and demanded that the former must withdraw his ‘derogatory, defamatory, and insulting' comments.
Also Read | ‘Bulldozing three existing laws’: Chidambaram slams govt over new criminal laws
“I was shocked beyond words when in the morning I read Chidambaram's interview to a leading national daily in which he said that the new laws were drafted by part-timers. Are we part-timers in the Parliament? It is an inexcusable insult to the wisdom of the Parliament,” Dhankhar remarked at an event in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.
Dhankhar further stated that he was left ‘stunned’ also because the senior Congressman is a former Union finance minister and a ‘Parliamentarian for long.'
Also Read | New criminal laws: ‘Old wine in new bottles’ says retired SC judge Chelameswar
“When informed minds knowingly lead you astray, we need to be on guard,” the Vice President cautioned.
The ex-Governor of West Bengal also noted how the new legislations ‘unshackled us from the colonial legacy’ and are of ‘epochal dimension.’
"When these were being debated in the House, this gentleman (Chidambaram), who has a great background as finance minister, gave total rest to his vocal chords while the debate was going on. He must hold himself accountable for the 'failure of duty on your part, an act of omission/commission, dereliction of duty, which can never be explained',” Dhankhar added.
Also Read | Amit Shah clarifies: ‘1st FIR under new criminal laws not against street vendor’
The laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Saksha Adhiniyam (BAS) – came into effect on July 1, after being passed by the Parliament in December last year. These have been introduced to replace the British-era criminal laws.
(With PTI inputs)
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.