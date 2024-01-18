Evening briefing: SC agrees to early hearing of marital rape; Scindia reacts to tarmac incident; and more

The Supreme Court has observed that the petitions regarding the validity of the immunity to a husband from marital rape are an “important issue” that will have to be heard and decided as it agreed to consider listing the matter on an early date. The case has not been effectively heard since January 2023. “We will hear the matter...We will try and see where we can give a slot between the Constitution bench hearings. It is an important issue that will have to be listed,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud told a bunch of lawyers associated with the case. Dig deeper. A view of the Supreme Court building in New Delhi.(ANI)

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the incident of IndiGo passengers eating on tarmac on Sunday was a shameful one and he does not mind accepting it. Safety and the security of the passengers is the primary focus of civil aviation and hence a meeting was convened past midnight after the incident came to light, the minister said. IndiGo has been fined ₹1.20 crore and Mumbai Airport ₹90 lakh in connection with the incident. The penalty was necessary, the minister said amid flights facing delays, and cancellations owing to the prevailing fog situation in Delhi. Dig deeper.

When India finished with 11 runs in their second Super Over, there was a collective gasp at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Considering both teams scored 16 each in the first set Super Over after finishing on 212 a piece in the allotted 20 overs, this was going to be an easy target. Or so you thought. Nothing comes easy in international cricket, especially when the opposition is led by a quality captain like Rohit Sharma. Dig deeper.

Historical drama Oppenheimer led nominations for the BAFTA Film Awards on Thursday, securing 13 nods. Known as the BAFTAs (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), Britain’s top movie awards will take place in London on February 18. Dig deeper.

Winters can throw your thyroid levels out of gear. This happens because the cold temperature may increase metabolism signalling the thyroid gland to produce more of hormones to regulate metabolic activity. People who do not have a pre-existing thyroid issue may experience slightly elevated TSH levels or subclinical hypothyroidism in winter. This can result in symptoms like constipation, depression, slow movements, brain fog, aches and pains, fatigue and feeling too cold. Dig deeper.