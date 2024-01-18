close_game
Ram Temple consecration: Centre declares half day for all govt offices on Jan 22

Ram Temple consecration: Centre declares half day for all govt offices on Jan 22

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2024 04:57 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the consecration ceremony on January 22, which will likely start at 12.20pm

Central government offices and institutions will observe a half day on Monday to enable people to participate in the consecration of the idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said on Thursday.

The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India
The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India (File Photo)

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 14.30 hours on January 22, 2024,” the order said.

Officials said the department made the decision because employees across the country had requested a day off to participate in the ceremony.

“Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the ceremony,” a government official said.

Arrangements have been made for live screening of the ceremony on large screen at public places across India and abroad, added official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the consecration ceremony on January 22, which will likely start at 12.20pm. Rituals ahead of the Ram Temple consecration have already started inside the complex, which will continue till January 21.

“National broadcaster Doordarshan has made elaborate arrangements for the live telecast of the entire event, which will also be shown live on several private channels,” the government official said.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ayodhya has been fortified with personnel of the state police and the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces. Invites have been sent to nearly 8000- 10000 people from across the country for the ceremony on Monday.

