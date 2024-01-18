Pakistan carries out airstrikes in Iran. Who did they target?

Nine people were killed in retaliatory air strikes by Pakistan on a border region of Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province on Thursday. Youth activists of Muslim Talba Mahaz (MTM) holding a banner shout slogans during a protest against Iranian air strike in Islamabad on January 18.(AFP)

The Pakistan army said that the air strikes in Iran were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons against the hideouts of the Balochistan Liberation Army and the Balochistan Liberation Front. The intelligence-based operation was code-named ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar’.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The development comes two days after Iran carried out strikes against "terrorist" targets in Pakistan which left at least two children dead. Islamabad expelled the Iranian envoy to the country and recalled its ambassador from Tehran.

Both, Iran and Pakistan, share a 900-km somewhat lawless border that enables militants to move freely between nations, according to the Associated Press.

Here's what more we know about the two groups targeted by Pakistan in Iran.



According to Reuters, the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) seeks independence for Pakistan's western province of Balochistan.

For decades, the ethnic Baloch insurgents have been in conflict with the Pakistan government, seeking an independent state.

They argue that the central government unjustly benefits from the abundant gas and mineral resources in Balochistan province, located along the borders of Afghanistan and Iran.

A man looks at a television screen after the Pakistani foreign ministry said the country conducted strikes inside Iran targeting separatist militants, two days after Tehran said it attacked Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistani territory, in Karachi, Pakistan January 18.(Reuters.)

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by area, and is vital to China's Belt and Road initiative through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

As per the news agency, the BLF often target gas projects, infrastructure and security posts there and has also been launching attacks in other parts of Pakistan. They often target Chinese citizens and interests, despite assurances of safety by the Pakistan government.

Similarly, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) is another separatist group which has remained active in the region since 2000. It is listed as a terrorist organization by Pakistan and often targets Chinese infrastructure and personnel.

According to Al Jazeera, the BLA accuses China of not only aiding Pakistan but strengthening it in its fight against rebels by providing equipment to the Pakistani military.