Evening briefing: SC's stern view on Gujarat flogging; Devotees break through security at Ram temple; and more

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the Gujarat police officials involved in publicly flogging three Muslim men after tying them to a pole in October 2022, calling their conduct “atrocious” and “unacceptable”. A bench of justices Bhushan R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta emphasised that the policemen not only misused their authority but also acted in contravention of the Supreme Court’s 1997 ruling in the DK Basu case that warned law enforcement agencies against custodial torture and laid down extensive guidelines on police conduct during arrests and detentions. Dig deeper. A view of Supreme Court building in New Delhi.(HT photo)

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Ram temple in Ayodhya after it was open to prayers for general public a day after the consecration ceremony. In a video shared by news agency ANI, devotees broke through security at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The people had been turning up in large numbers to offer prayers to Ram Lalla. The entire stretch of the 13-kilometre long Ram Path from the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk was crowded with people moving at a snail's pace. As per the Ayodhya administration, devotees from the temple town and other parts of the country had been arriving at the temple from 5 am. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global News

Sports Going

It will be a toss-up between KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel for the wicketkeeper's spot for the first Test against England at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad starting Thursday as India head coach Rahul Dravid said KL Rahul has been relieved from keeping duties. Rahul, who had kept quite beautifully in the two-match Test series against South Africa, would not play as a keeper in the five-match series against England, confirmed Dravid on Tuesday. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Matters

Ayalaan is all set to get a sequel. The sci-fi comedy starring Sivakarthikeyan, was released earlier this month during the Pongal week. Now, an official update about the sequel of the film has been announced by the makers. Ayalaan received positive reviews upon release and went on to do well at the box office. Ayalaan released along with big films such as Captain Miller and HanuMan. Still, the R Ravikumar directorial held its own and emerged successful with around ₹42 crore collection within its second Monday, according to the latest Sacnilk report. Dig deeper.

Lifestyle and Health

In November last year, the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) issued a drug safety alert for a painkiller named Meftal which is commonly used for menstrual cramps and rheumatoid arthritis and advised consumers and healthcare professionals to closely monitor the possibility of adverse drug reaction (ADR) associated with it since a preliminary analysis of adverse drug reactions from the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India (PvPI) database had revealed drug reactions with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS) syndrome. Dig deeper.

