News / India News / Rahul Gandhi, stopped in Assam, takes 'free publicity' dig after CM Sarma warns of FIR: '…will benefit us'

Rahul Gandhi, stopped in Assam, takes ‘free publicity’ dig after CM Sarma warns of FIR: '…will benefit us’

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 03:27 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi said what Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is doing against the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is “actually helping the yatra”.

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress on Tuesday intensified his attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, describing him one of the most corrupt CMs in the country. The Congress leader is leading the party's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Earlier in the day, Congress workers who were stopped from entering Guwahati city clashed with the Assam police.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, “Clear problem in Assam, chief minister of this state one of the most corrupt CMs in the country… What the Assam CM is doing against the yatra is actually helping the yatra. We are getting the publicity that we may not have got otherwise. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has become a main issue in Assam. Preventing from visiting the temple and college… it is their style. Intimidation tactics, we are not intimidated by them, we are not afraid of them.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the state director general of police (DGP) to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly “provoking crowd.”

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma said "Naxalite tactics" were alien to Assam's culture.

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such "Naxalite tactics" are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," Sarma said on X.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier today claimed that he was not allowed to interact with students of the state.

Rahul Gandhi Ram temple event

On speaking on why Congress leaders skipped the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Gandhi said it was a "political programme" of the BJP and dismissed suggestions that it had generated any wave among the people.

"It is nothing like that, that there is a wave. I had said earlier also that this is the BJP's political programme and Narendra Modi ji did a function and a show there, it's good, but we have told you, we have clarity about our programme which is about five justices to strengthen the country," Gandhi said.

He said the yatra is about five pillars of justice that will give strength to the country – participation, justice for youth, labourers, women and farmers.

The Congress will put forward its blueprint for the five pillars of justice over the next one month, Gandhi said.

(With inputs from agencies)

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

